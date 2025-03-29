Highly-rated coaching pair step away from Meath days before Leinster opener

MEATH GAA HAVE confirmed that Joe McMahon and Martin Corey have stepped down from their roles as selectors/coaches with the senior football panel, just eight days out from the Royal County’s Leinster championship opener against Carlow.

The highly-rated pair both joined the Meath set-up after Robbie Brennan was appointed manager last September.

McMahon won two All-Ireland titles as a player with Tyrone and also worked as a coach under the joint-management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher which led Tyrone to Ulster and All-Ireland success in 2021.

Corey previously coached Cavan and Monaghan to the semi-final stages of the All-Ireland championship.

The two men depart after Meath lost their early league momentum to finish third in Division 2 and miss out on promotion.

“Following the conclusion of the Allianz Football Football League, Joe McMahon and Martin Corey have stepped down from their roles as Selectors/Coaches with the Meath Senior Football Team,” a Meath GAA statement read.

“Robbie Brennan and the Meath Co. Management Committee thank both Joe and Martin for their efforts since their appointment and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

“The Senior Football panel and management continue their preparations for the opening round of the Leinster SFC against Carlow.

“There is no further comment to make at this time.”