Twice-capped Ireland international goalkeeper makes League One switch

VETERAN IRISH GOALKEEPER Joe Murphy has joined the exodus from Bury by signing a one-year deal with League One club Shrewsbury Town.

Murphy played every game for Bury during the 2018-19 season as they won promotion from League Two.

However, a financial crisis at the club has forced the Dubliner to look elsewhere, with Shrewsbury pouncing to sign a player who was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year in April.

“I’m delighted to be here and delighted to get the move completed,” Murphy told his new club’s official website.

“It’s been a few weeks since I had a phone call from the gaffer, but I’ve been in for the last couple of days now. I signed the papers on Wednesday morning and now I’m absolutely buzzing to get going.”

Murphy started his professional career at Tranmere Rovers, before going on to play for the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Scunthorpe United and Coventry City over the course of a career that has seen him make over 600 senior appearances.

Following in the footsteps of Jay O’Shea, who has joined Brisbane Roar, Murphy is the second Irish player to part company with Bury amid their current turmoil, which saw players forced to contend with 12 weeks of unpaid wages.

Murphy training alongside Shay Given with Ireland in 2009. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I was chomping at the bit to get back in,” said Murphy. “Time was creeping on and I knew the state of the club at Bury. We were all told we could leave so it was a time of hanging by the phone.”

A twice-capped senior international, Murphy made his Ireland debut under Brian Kerr in a friendly against Turkey in 2003. His second cap came seven years later in a friendly against Algeria. He was also a member of the Ireland U16 squad that won the European Championships in 1998.

Murphy, who turns 38 next month, said: “Age is just a number and I feel as great as I have ever done. I feel sharp in training, played a lot of games last season and I think I was very consistent.

“I’ll be looking to do the same again this year and I know there will be a fight for the shirt. That’s something I’m willing to do and fight hard for.

“I feel I’ve got better as I have got older and hopefully I can show that. You don’t train during the week just to sit on the bench. I’ve come here to get my appearances up.”

