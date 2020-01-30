This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Schmidt to return to Clermont - but just for a fortnight

Former Ireland coach to help out on a consultancy basis, according to reports in the French press.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 1:01 PM
Joe Schmidt at an Ireland training session.
CLERMONT WANT TO bring Joe Schmidt back – albeit on a short-term basis. The former Ireland coach, who had a successful stint as assistant at the club under Vern Cotter, will spend a fortnight with the Top 14 club next month.

Reports in France say Schmidt’s arrival came at the request of Franck Azéma, the Clermont head coach. Schmidt is expected to arrive in France on February 5 to provide a fresh outlook on their training sessions. Three years ago, All Blacks coach, Ian Foster, carried out a similar role.

There is no suggestion anything permanent will arise on the back of Schmidt’s visit. The former Ireland coach has been taking a break from coaching since the last World Cup. Last week, Bath were rumoured to be interested in putting Schmidt on their coaching ticket but a spokesman for the west country club said the speculation was groundless.

