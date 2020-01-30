Schmidt to return to Clermont - but just for a fortnight

CLERMONT WANT TO bring Joe Schmidt back – albeit on a short-term basis. The former Ireland coach, who had a successful stint as assistant at the club under Vern Cotter, will spend a fortnight with the Top 14 club next month.

Reports in France say Schmidt’s arrival came at the request of Franck Azéma, the Clermont head coach. Schmidt is expected to arrive in France on February 5 to provide a fresh outlook on their training sessions. Three years ago, All Blacks coach, Ian Foster, carried out a similar role.

There is no suggestion anything permanent will arise on the back of Schmidt’s visit. The former Ireland coach has been taking a break from coaching since the last World Cup. Last week, Bath were rumoured to be interested in putting Schmidt on their coaching ticket but a spokesman for the west country club said the speculation was groundless.