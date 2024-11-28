Joe Schmidt gives returns for McReight, Slipper and Tupou as he names Aussie team

PROPS JAMES SLIPPER and Taniela Tupou will start for the Wallabies against Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

The experienced duo will combine with Brandon Paenga-Amosa in the front row for what will be a significant night for the home side who will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Ireland Rugby.

Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams pair up in the second row, with the latter having recovered from the illness which ruled him out of the Scotland Test.

Queensland’s Fraser McReight also returns to the starting line-up, for what is the side’s final Test of 2024. He’ll reunite with blindside flanker Rob Valetini and captain Harry Wilson in the loose forward trio.

Valetini is one of three players including Andrew Kellaway and Allan Alaalatoa who have played in all 13 Tests for the Wallabies this year.

Max Jorgensen starts on the left wing in the final change to the starting side from last weekend’s Test in Edinburgh, joining right winger Andrew Kellaway and fullback Tom Wright in the back three.

Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio will line up for their 29th Tests for Australia in the halves, with Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to partner in the midfield for the third Test on this year’s Spring Tour.

Billy Pollard, Angus Bell and Alaalatoa will form the replacement front row with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Langi Gleeson the remaining forward cover.

Tate McDermott is again the substitute scrumhalf, while West Harbour Junior Tane Edmed is in line to become Wallaby number 990 and the 19th Australian debutant this year, selected to come off the bench. Last weekend’s try scorer on debut Harry Potter has been named as the outside back replacement.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said: “It’s been a challenging year where we have grown a bit as a squad, and we have an opportunity to challenge ourselves again against what is a settled and cohesive Ireland team.”

“It’s going to be a big occasion at the Aviva with the 150th anniversary celebrations so I hope those in attendance get to enjoy a really good spectacle.”

Australia

15. Tom Wright

14. Andrew Kellaway

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12. Len Ikitau

11. Max Jorgensen

10. Noah Lolesio

9. Jake Gordon

1. James Slipper

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Nick Frost

5. Jeremy Williams

6. Rob Valetini

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson (c)

Replacements:

16. Billy Pollard

17. Angus Bell

18. Allan Alaalatoa

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

20. Langi Gleeson

21. Tate McDermott

22. Tane Edmed

23. Harry Potter