This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laporte reveals Schmidt as top target before French club referendum

The Kiwi was the FFR’s number one choice to succeed Jacques Brunel, the president has said.

By AFP Friday 12 Apr 2019, 5:15 PM
26 minutes ago 1,046 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4589753
Schmidt is leaving his Ireland role after the World Cup.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Schmidt is leaving his Ireland role after the World Cup.
Schmidt is leaving his Ireland role after the World Cup.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FRENCH RUGBY FEDERATION [FFR] president Bernard Laporte has said Joe Schmidt was his leading choice to succeed Jacques Brunel before clubs voted against having a foreign head coach. 

The referendum asked French amateur clubs sides if they wanted a foreign head coach leading the Les Bleus into the 2023 World Cup, with 51% of those taking part voting no.

Current head coach Brunel is due to leave the post after this year’s World Cup, with Warren Gatland reportedly one of the primary candidates to succeed the 65-year-old before yesterday’s vote.

But Laporte, speaking to radio station RMC, revealed his preferred option was Ireland boss Schmidt, who is also leaving his current role after the global tournament in Japan. 

“My number one choice was Joe Schmidt, for one simple reason, he speaks French like you and I,” Laporte said.

Kiwi Schmidt spent three years in France working with club side Clermont and Laporte was keen to test the potential grassroots support for a foreigner taking up the reins.

Laporte opened the debate in the wake of France finishing a disappointing fourth in this season’s Six Nations, saying at the time that he had not ruled out appointing a first-ever foreign coach to replace Brunel, with France to host the next World Cup in 2023.

Laporte had not named any possible replacements for Brunel before speaking to French radio, but had said he had “gone to meet the five best coaches in the world to offer them the job”.

Among the names bandied around as potential candidates to replace Brunel were New Zealand duo Gatland — who led Wales to this season’s Six Nations Grand Slam — and Schmidt, as well as Australian Eddie Jones, presently at the helm of England.

France is alone among Europe’s leading rugby union nations in never having employed a foreign head coach.

In the southern hemisphere, the All Blacks have always had a Kiwi coach and the Springboks always a South African, while Australia had ex-All Black centre Robbie Deans at the helm between 2008-13.

Argentina have had largely home-based coaches apart from brief separate spells when Jon Hart and Alex Wyllie, both New Zealanders, shared coaching duties with locals.

The result of the club’s referendum caps a traumatic week for the FFR, which was on Monday ordered by an industrial tribunal to pay €1 million in compensation to sacked national coach Guy Noves.

Noves became the first France coach ever to be fired, in December 2017, after a meagre seven wins from 22 matches alongside 14 defeats and a humiliating home draw with Japan.

Under Noves, France lost six consecutive games between June and November 2017, a string of results Laporte deemed unacceptable.

Noves, who had been appointed by Laporte’s predecessor Pierre Camou, was replaced by former Italy coach Brunel in time for the 2018 Six Nations.

Brunel, however, has failed to turn France’s fortunes around, with just five victories from 16 games he has overseen.

French hopes for a good showing at the World Cup — where they have been drawn with England, Argentina, the United States and Tonga in a tough-looking Pool C — rest on the likes of up-and-coming Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont, who have steered Toulouse into the semi-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup.

© – AFP 2019 

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie