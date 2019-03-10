This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

The head coach wasn’t concerned by the delay between Ireland’s first and second tries during a sustained period of pressure.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 10:07 PM
16 minutes ago 533 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4533857
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from the Aviva Stadium

FOUR TRIES, A return to form and complete dominance when the contest was up for decision, the overriding mood from Joe Schmidt after Ireland’s win over France was a positive one.

However, even the most apparently-perfect victories under Schmidt have been swiftly followed by a list of work-ons and his infamous reviews. So there was no doubt the Kiwi had a few black marks to hand out after France put a deceptive slant on the final scoreline with two late tries.

“You’re up against a good French side, they needed to get something out of the game,” said Schmidt, perhaps a little irked that the early questions honed in on the negative side of the 80 minutes.

“I was disappointed because I felt our replacements came on and did well. But then you let it slip. It’s a good learning for some of the guys. When they scythe through midfield — we know (Yoann) Huget runs those lines so well — once they get through you’ve got to make sure you clean it up, and we didn’t.”

You would imagine he will have plenty more to say about the concessions behind closed doors when the Championship is fully in the books.

There were tries left begging too. While pinning France in their own half and putting up an unbelievable 90% territory up on the half-time stats board, Schmidt’s attack had to show a high degree of patience in their play with near-misses and decent French defence maintaining a one-score game until Jonathan Sexton ended his three-and-a-half year wait for a Test try and tilted the match irrevocably Ireland’s way.

Joe Schmidt before the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The big miss in the second half, in Schmidt’s eyes, was down to an officiating call as he points to a scrum lost against the head - ”it looked like the ball came out of the tunnel” – after the visitors had been hit with a sin-binning.

“Look there are always frustrations,” said the Kiwi looking back on first-half knock-ons from Garry Ringrose and Cian Healy that were more down to a deficiency of luck than skill.

“Garry Ringrose might score that 10 times over. (After taking the high ball) he just tried to promote the ball with his left arm. If he just stays there, he’s going to slide over.

“Those such small margins, same with Cian, it was an incredibly smart decision by him to have a go (diving) at that ball because he was onside, he can come through there.”

Four tries on the board and a few more left behind. Schmidt will be glad to be back picking nits after a good, cohesive and successful performance after an uncomfortable five weeks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Larmour slots in seamlessly to underline his credentials at fullback
    Kearney 'a good chance' for Wales but Ireland uncertain on van der Flier
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    FOOTBALL
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    IRELAND
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie