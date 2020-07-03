This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jim Goodwin set to make another addition to his growing Irish contingent

The St Mirren manager is closing in on a deal for Galway native Joe Shaughnessy to return to Scotland.

By Paul Dollery Friday 3 Jul 2020, 11:25 AM
1 hour ago 1,556 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5140562
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

FORMER ST JOHNSTONE captain Joe Shaughnessy is on the verge of making a return to the Scottish Premiership.

Jim Goodwin is closing in on a deal to add the Galway native to his growing Irish contingent at St Mirren.

Shaughnessy has left Southend United, who parted company with manager Sol Campbell earlier this week following their recent relegation to League Two in England.

The 27-year-old centre-back spent one season at Southend, having joined the club last summer when he rejected the offer of a contract extension at St Johnstone.

He’s now set to link up with compatriot Goodwin, who succeeded in preserving St Mirren’s Scottish Premiership status in his first season in charge.

The Waterford native, who began his management career at Alloa Athletic, signed Conor McCarthy and Jamie McGrath from Cork City and Dundalk respectively during the January transfer window.

As well as bringing in former Irish youth international Sam Foley at the start of last season, Goodwin had 23-year-old Irish defender Sean McLoughlin on loan from Hull City for the first half of the campaign.

coventry-city-v-southend-united-sky-bet-league-one-st-andrews-trillion-trophy-stadium Joe Shaughnessy in possession for Southend United during a League One game against Coventry City. Source: EMPICS Sport

Shaughnessy, whose younger brother Conor is on the books at Leeds United, made 21 appearances for Southend during an injury-hampered 2019-20 season. 

The ex-Ireland U21 international triggered an additional year on his contract at Roots Hall, but an agreement has been reached for the player to be released.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

