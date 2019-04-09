This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's starting to get used to the Leinster way' - Joe Tomane finding his feet

The 17-times capped Wallaby has come in for criticism from some of the province’s fans.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 12:33 PM
34 minutes ago 1,214 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4583021

A SEVERE HAMSTRING injury only a few months into his time with the province seemed far from ideal but Leinster are hopeful that the fit-again Joe Tomane is now starting to truly settle in after upping his fitness levels.

The 29-year-old delivered a polished showing in last weekend’s draw with Benetton at the RDS, tackling strongly, passing accurately, carrying powerfully and very nearly teeing up Luke McGrath for a try with a clever chip kick infield off the right touchline.

Joe Tomane untangles his hair Tomane after Leinster's draw with Benetton. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tomane has been the subject of criticism from a cohort of Leinster fans since his arrival from Montpellier last summer, but his outing last weekend was more of the quality those people would have expected from a 17-times capped Australia international.

Tomane’s eagerness to impress at Leinster hasn’t ever been in doubt, given that he actively strived to join the province.

In what was just his second appearance since recovering from hamstring surgery in November, Tomane looked far sharper against Benetton.

Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi is hopeful that being out of action for some months has resulted in Tomane being able to adapt to the demands at Leinster. 

“He’s been unlucky with the injury but that also gave him some time to get, fitness-wise, to the level of requirements that we’re more comfortable playing in, with high intensity,” says Contepomi.

“He’s now starting to get used to the Leinster way of playing rugby that is probably different, not better or worse, but different to what he was playing maybe in the last two years.

“He has had to get used to it. It’s quick, a dynamic way of playing. He needs to understand whom he plays with and sometimes that cohesion takes time. But he’s working hard and, as a coach, that’s what you ask of players. Hopefully, he’s adapting well to our way of playing.”

Joe Tomane with young fans Tomane high fives some fans at an open training session. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

While Robbie Henshaw’s return to fitness alleviates some of the pressure on Leinster’s midfield, Rory O’Loughlin is rehabbing a hamstring issue and it seems likely that Tomane will feature again in this season’s run-in.

Leinster have predominantly used him as a midfielder so far, although Tomane also provides wing cover – having initially made his name out wide for the Brumbies and the Wallabies.

Tomane signed for Leinster on a two-year contract and he could prove to be an important figure during the World Cup early next season, when Leinster will be missing a raft of Ireland internationals. 

Having played Test rugby and starring for the Brumbies and Montpellier, Tomane offers strong experience.

“You don’t see the talking in training and meetings that he’s doing. He has been around a long time,” says Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park.

“He gives us a lot and it’s going to be nice to see him hopefully string a few games together, get a bit of time out in the middle. I felt he went pretty well in his last couple of games and certainly at the weekend, he was better again, but he brings a lot.

“He’s a physical midfielder and if you want to take the direct route, he’s a good man to have out there.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie