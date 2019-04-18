Fleetwood boss Barton 'emphatically' denies Barnsley allegations

FLEETWOOD TOWN MANAGER Joey Barton has denied allegations relating to an alleged incident between himself and Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel following last Saturday’s game at Oakwell.

South Yorkshire Police are said to be investigating a complaint against Barton, with Barnsley having lodged official complaints with both the FA and Football League.

The incident is believed to have taken place after The Tykes’ 4-2 win — a victory which ensured Barnsley remain in League One’s automatic promotion places.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Barton wrote: “With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny all the allegations made. Given this matter has not been formally closed, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment.”

In his first job in management, the former Manchester City and QPR midfielder has enjoyed a solid opening season with the Highbury men. With five games to go, they sit 11th, 13 points off the play-off places and 12 clear of the relegation zone.

