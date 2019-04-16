This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barnsley make complaint over alleged Joey Barton incident

The Fleetwood Town manager was involved in an alleged altercation with counterpart Daniel Stendel after Saturday’s League One match.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 12:37 PM
26 minutes ago 626 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4594212
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton.
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton.
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton.

BARNSLEY HAVE MADE a formal complaint to the English Football League and Football Association relating to the alleged incident involving their manager Daniel Stendel and Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton following Saturday’s League One game at Oakwell.

South Yorkshire Police are also investigating the matter.

A statement issued by Barnsley read: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that it has lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association.

“This is following an alleged incident at the conclusion of the match on Saturday, 13 April, between Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel.

“The club is also currently working with the police and assisting with all inquiries regarding the incident. No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing.”

Following Barnsley’s 4-2 win, their striker Cauley Woodrow suggested Barton confronted Stendel in a now-deleted tweet.

Sky Sports News showed footage after the match that appeared to show former Newcastle United, Marseille and Manchester City midfielder Barton attempting to leave the ground in a car before being stopped by police.

Neither Barnsley nor Fleetwood fulfilled their post-match media duties after the game, where victory moved the Tykes back into the second automatic promotion place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie