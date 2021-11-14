Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 14 November 2021
'The crowd on your side, we drew a lot of energy from them. They made a big difference to us'

Joey Carbery hails the Aviva support – as Ireland make it three wins out of five against the All Blacks.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 7:56 AM
1 hour ago 2,324 Views 0 Comments
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
JOEY CARBERY CREDITED the raucous support inside the Aviva Stadium for helping Ireland deliver their third win out of five against the All Blacks.

With a full-house in place for the first time at an Irish rugby game since last year, Ireland were able to outplay New Zealand and record a 29-20 win. Carbery also said the psychological benefits of beating New Zealand in 2016 and 2018 also aided the side.

“Certainly the experience of doing it before helped the belief but today’s win was really about us trusting ourselves, believing that if the chance came, we would be able to get on the right side of the result at the end,” Carbery said.

“So that was the biggest thing. The crowd was a massive factor for us as well.

“They were incredible. The place was absolutely buzzing. There were a few moments in the game when it could have gone either way but with the crowd on your side, we drew a lot of energy from them. They made a big difference to us.

“I still have grandparents and cousins over in New Zealand so it was pretty cool to play against the All Blacks. There have been a few text messages since the final whistle.”

