Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined

The Munster out-half has made good progress in his comeback, but Sunday will come too soon for a return.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 2:24 PM
24 minutes ago 1,100 Views 3 Comments
JOEY CARBERY IS set to lose his race to be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations showdown against France this weekend, with Joe Schmidt calling up Leinster’s Ross Byrne to provide further cover in the out-half department.

Carbery missed Ireland’s win over Italy in round three and despite making progress in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, is now ‘unlikely to feature’ against Jacques Brunel’s side at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday [KO 3pm, Virgin Media 1].

Joey Carbery Carbery during today's session at Carton House. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Munster out-half trained with the rest of the Ireland squad at Carton House this morning but with Johnny Sexton fully fit for the round four clash, Schmidt won’t push Carbery to return ahead of schedule.

Connacht’s Jack Carty, who made his debut off the bench in Rome, was running in the 10 position during Ireland’s three-day camp in Belfast last week and is in contention for this weekend’s matchday 23 again, while Byrne is back in the mix after being originally left out of Schmidt’s championship squad.

“It might be just a little bit too soon for him,” forwards coach Simon Easterby said of Carbery.

“Not being a medic, I’d say he’s unlikely to feature this week. He’s probably recovered quicker than we expected but if he is 50/50, you wouldn’t play a player.”

Easterby reported that all 37 players named in Ireland’s extended squad for the remaining two rounds of championship action took part in this morning’s session at their Maynooth base.

Among those returning to full fitness are Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour, CJ Stander and Tadhg Beirne, but both Dan Leavy [calf] and Robbie Henshaw [dead leg] remain unavailable.

Leavy hasn’t played since Leinster’s Pro14 inter-pro win over Connacht over Christmas while Henshaw sustained the dead leg following the opening weekend defeat to England at the Aviva Stadium.

When asked if either Leinster player would be back for Ireland’s final game against Wales on Saturday week, Easterby said: “Possibly. Again it’s about making sure they’re right and ready to play and not compromising their return.

It may well be that they don’t feature but we will assess that as we go along this week and then with the short turnaround the week after, it would be great if we could have some fresh bodies coming back in, but it might be too soon for both of them.

On Leavy, Easterby added: “He’s just had niggles. He’s that kind of power athlete and like every play nowadays they have to be right. If it’s not quite right and those things continue then they have to be looked after and managed properly. Dan is really conscientious and when he’s fit, he’ll potentially get an opportunity.”

