Farrell set to back Carbery for Ireland in Six Nations clash with Italy

JOEY CARBERY IS in line to get a second consecutive start for Ireland in this weekend’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

The Munster man was in the number 10 shirt for the defeat to France two weekends ago with captain Johnny Sexton missing out due to injury.

Sexton is now back in training and he spoke to the media in his capacity as Ireland captain yesterday, which suggested that he would come straight back into the starting XV.

However, it now appears that Ireland boss Andy Farrell is set to give Carbery his second Six Nations start against the Italians in Dublin on Sunday.

It would be a positive move for Ireland’s squad development, given that Carbery has missed lots of rugby in recent years through injury. The 26-year-old had a good game in Paris last time out, kicking accurately off the tee, tackling well, and generally looking composed.

While there is strong temptation for Farrell to bring Sexton straight back into the starting XV in order to get him up to speed before the England game in two weekends’ time, it now looks as if the Ireland head coach will instead back Carbery to build more experience in the number 10 shirt.

It remains to be seen who captains Ireland on Sunday, with James Ryan potentially missing out on involvement after taking a knock in training this week.

Munster’s Peter O’Mahony could come into the starting back row to captain the team, with Caelan Doris or Jack Conan making way.

Ireland had looked set to include Iain Henderson in their starting XV for this Italy clash but he has been ruled out due to a positive Covid-19 test. If Ryan is also missing, then Leinster’s Ryan Baird could come in for his first Six Nations start.

Dan Sheehan is set to start at hooker after Rónan Kelleher was ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations, while there could also be change in Ireland’s backline.

Robbie Henshaw would benefit from a start after Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose teamed up in midfield for the opening two games of the championship.

Farrell could change up his back three with James Lowe now back in the Ireland squad after recovering from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the first two rounds.

Mack Hansen has impressed for Ireland in his first two caps on the left wing and could be retained in the back three.

It’s thought that Andrew Conway could be ruled out with a possible injury, meaning that Hansen and Lowe may even start in the same back three, although Leinster’s Jordan Larmour is another option.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Craig Casey is set to be involved in the matchday 23 on Sunday, which could mean that his Munster team-mate Conor Murray misses out altogether.

Dave Kilcoyne also looks likely to come into the mix, potentially as back-up to starting loosehead Andrew Porter, while Ulster centre James Hume has been pushing for inclusion for the second time in this championship after coming off the bench against Wales.

Tom O’Toole had looked set for involvement on the bench but was ruled out due to injury, meaning Finlay Bealham is likely to back-up Tadhg Furlong again.

Farrell is due to officially announce his matchday 23 to face Italy tomorrow afternoon.