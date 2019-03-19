This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carbery facing fitness battle to be fit for Munster's Champions Cup quarter

The 24-year-old’s hamstring injury has not fully healed.

By Declan Rooney Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
45 minutes ago 661 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4549143
Carbery trained alone at UL on Monday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Carbery trained alone at UL on Monday.
Carbery trained alone at UL on Monday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY FACES a fitness race to feature in Munster’s season-defining Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Edinburgh.

A hamstring injury meant Carbery missed Ireland’s last three Six Nations games, and after he linked up with Munster again yesterday, head coach Johann van Graan has ruled him out of this weekend’s Pro14 clash with Zebre at Thomond Park [KO 7.45pm, TG4/eir Sport].

The 24-year-old out-half is not expected to complete any on-field training this week as he rehabs with the Munster medical team, but van Graan is hopeful he will be ready to feature against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday week.

“I don’t want to speculate. I hope that he’ll be back for next week’s game. It’s a bit early to say whether I expect him to be back, I really hope he’s back,” the Munster head coach said yesterday. 

“He’s going to be with our medical team this week and hopefully we can get him into some rugby this week or next week.

“He’s not ready to train on the pitch at this stage. He’s in a very good mental space and hopefully, he’ll be back on the pitch soon.

“He is a very important player in our wheel at this stage. His goal kicking and the energy that he brings, he is a player that made a big difference to our team so we really hope he is going to be ready for Edinburgh.”

Defeat to Scarlets in their final game before the two-week break meant Munster slipped behind Glasgow in the battle for top spot in Conference A, but their hopes of a win against Zebre have been boosted by the return of some of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad.

It is expected that as many as five of the internationals — including Tadhg Beirne — could feature at some stage this weekend, while Chris Farrell, who wasn’t involved in the last three Ireland games, has also returned to the fold.

“We’ll take it case by case,” Van Graan continued. “Joey and Chris Farrell are in today. Obviously, they weren’t involved over the weekend. Tomorrow there’ll be four or five guys joining back up. Next Monday the rest of the guys will be back.

Johann van Graan Johann van Graan speaking to media yesterday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“There is a good chance that Chris will play this weekend. He hasn’t played now for a few weeks, he played quite a lot of games when he came back to us against the Kings. All things being equal there is a possibility he’ll be in the 23.

“Possibly Tadhg (will feature). He’ll only be in tomorrow because he played on Saturday night. They only returned from Wales yesterday. We’ll have a chat to him and look where his body is at, and where his mind is at.”

Squad members John Ryan and Andrew Conway didn’t feature in the Ireland loss to Wales, while CJ Stander played three of the five games and could appear this weekend, but the Munster coach is keen to assess each player on their own merits before handing them a return to action.

“One of the things I learned from last season is that you have to treat it case by case,” he added.

“The only thing you’ve got to remember is that all of these international players, straight off the Exeter game they left for the Six Nations. They haven’t played every week, but if they haven’t played, they’ve trained every week.

“It’s also where they are mentally. A 10-week block coming up, it’s about the management of every individual.

“I think it’s important that they’re mentally fresh and ready to go, that they’ve regrouped. We’ve been in communication with all of the lads during the Six Nations and everybody is keen to come back and look forward to the rest of the season with Munster.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    'It was literally hanging off' - Irish striker Curtis details freak finger injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie