Dublin: 11°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Incredible drama as Ratoath snatch Meath county title with 69th-minute goal

Back-to-back titles for Ratoath thanks to Joey Wallace’s late heroics.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 4:23 PM
11 minutes ago 388 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5223369
Champions: Evan Sheridan celebrates after the game with Liam Ferguson
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ratoath 1-14 

Gaeil Colmcille 1-13

RATOATH RETAINED THEIR Meath senior football title in the most dramatic circumstances as Joey Wallace palmed home the winning goal in the ninth minute of additional time against Gaeil Colmcille.

Gaeil Colmcille had one hand on their first county title in 29 years when Brian ‘Beano’ Hanlon slotted home a penalty with the clock in the red to give them a 1-13 to 0-13 lead.

But with seven additional minutes on the clock, Bryan McMahon pointed a free to give the 2019 champions hope before Wallace reacted quickest to a dropping ball inside the squad to pounce for Ratoath’s winner.

More to follow…

The42 Team

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie