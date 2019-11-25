This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Zealand Cricket to apologise to Archer after England bowler suffers racist abuse

An investigation has been opened by New Zealand Cricket after Jofra Archer was racially abused by a spectator at Bay Oval.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Nov 2019, 10:26 AM
36 minutes ago 448 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4905244
Jofra Archer is to receive an apology from New Zealand Cricket.
Jofra Archer is to receive an apology from New Zealand Cricket.
Jofra Archer is to receive an apology from New Zealand Cricket.

NEW ZEALAND CRICKET will apologise to Jofra Archer after the England bowler was racially abused by a spectator during the Black Caps’ Test victory at Bay Oval.

Archer put on a stand of 30 alongside Sam Curran (29 not out) as England attempted to salvage a draw on day five in Mount Maunganui, but was eventually dismissed by Neil Wagner (5-44) as the tourists slumped to an innings and 65-run defeat.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born fast bowler subsequently claimed a member of the Bay Oval crowd had directed racist abuse at him.

“A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy,” Archer tweeted.

The Black Caps have issued a swift response, stating they will contact Archer on Tuesday to issue an apology, while confirming there is to be an investigation into the matter.

“New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will be contacting and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui,” a statement issued read.

“Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

“NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

“It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie