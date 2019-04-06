Munster to give key players time off next week ahead of Saracens showdown

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan said he is planning to be without some of his first-choice internationals next weekend after a bruising encounter with Cardiff Blues ended in a bonus-point win at Musgrave Park.

Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jean Kleyn and Keith Earls all picked up knocks of varying severity, and with an away trip to Italy to face Benetton next week, van Graan will hand time off to some of them.

Earls didn’t start the game due to tight leg muscles in the warm-up, Kleyn scored a first-half try but limped off shortly after the restart, Murray also touched down after he had passed a first-half HIA, while O’Mahony was taken off just before the end following a blow to the shoulder.

Munster finished the game with 14 players as a result of O’Mahony’s withdrawal, and when asked about his captain’s injury, van Graan was non-committal, even though it looked like a precautionary move with the win secured.

“Yeah, look, it’s been a physical few weeks, a few knocks and bruises,” said van Graan.

“Earlsy before the game pulled up with a few tight muscles in his leg so we decided not to risk anything.

“So a few guys will get a well-earned break now. It was pretty important that we get the win, make sure we qualify for the Pro14 play-offs, make sure we qualify for Europe next season and beat a well-drilled side called Cardiff.

“A few guys will have a breather. A few guys have played a few weeks in a row now so we’ll manage the squad. Certain guys will go away according to our Irish player welfare system, certain guys will go to HPC training.

“Certain guys will get opportunities in Treviso and the most important thing is what we’ve said all year, that weekends like next week, you’ve got to back your squad, a massive challenge against Treviso away, they’ve thumped a lot of sides there and they’re playing good rugby so a big challenge for us but first, enjoy this one, enjoy the weekend.”

Murray was forced off for a HIA, which he passed. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Last night’s win means Munster are guaranteed third spot in Conference A and will definitely play Champions Cup rugby next season. Top spot is still the priority though, and a bonus-point win was crucial with leaders Glasgow Warriors claiming five points against Ulster to maintain their three-point lead.

“We’re very happy with that win, very happy with that bonus point as well,” Van Graan adds. “Cardiff is a very good team and we knew that this was going to be tough, especially on the back of the European quarter-final.

“They had the extra week’s rest and we played them on a 4G which they’re used to, so obviously one or two things we can work on but to put 40 points on Cardiff on a Friday night, I’ll take any day of the week.

“There are some tired bodies in there and I said to the players, fair play for their commitment and their attitude, especially after a European quarter-final, to come back and play against such a quality team like Cardiff and get five points, it’s good for the squad.”

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: