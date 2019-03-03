This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Van Graan insists Munster 'still in a brilliant place' despite Scarlets defeat

The province failed to muster a try during 10-6 defeat in Wales.

By Alex Bywater Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,267 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4521969
Munster head coach, Johann van Graan.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Munster head coach, Johann van Graan.
Munster head coach, Johann van Graan.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

JOHANN VAN GRAAN insists Munster are “still in a brilliant place” despite their defeat to the Scarlets.

In driving Welsh rain, it was the hosts who came out on top as Munster failed to turn their dominance of territory and possession into points.

The visitors’ only points came via a pair of Bill Johnston penalties, but their head coach wasn’t too downbeat.

“The conditions were very tough,” Van Graan said. “I thought we did a lot of good stuff in that game and it’s very frustrating not to score those tries.

We were literally half a metre away twice and we also had a disallowed try. They were big moments in the game, but all credit to the Scarlets and their defence.

“I thought they defended very well and their try was also a call by the TMO – but [it was] a brilliant offload. That was the difference in the game.

We did enough to win it, but credit to the Scarlets. We are still in a brilliant place.

“We want to win every single game we play, but to come to Wales two weeks in a row in difficult conditions is very tough.

“We managed to pull off a win against the Ospreys last week and this time we were one decision away from making it two in-a-row.

We’ve got a confident group of players in our squad and the internationals will come back now for the game with Zebre after the Six Nations and then it’s a European Cup quarter-final with Edinburgh.

“We have so much to look forward to. The guys are disappointed here because we felt we did enough to win the game. We just need to learn to finish off our opportunities.”

Billy Holland Darren O'Shea dejected after the game Billy Holland and Darren O'Shea leave the pitch after Saturday's defeat to the Scarlets. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Munster trailed 7-6 at the break and failed to score another point. 

Johnston opened the scoring, but the Scarlets responded when the outstanding Leigh Halfpenny collected a high ball, ran it back, and from there Johnny McNicholl’s sublime offload sent his fellow wing Ioan Nicholas over to score.

Halfpenny converted via an upright. Johnston did kick another penalty, but Munster couldn’t make the most of their utter dominance of territory and possession.

In the second period Halfpenny kicked a penalty, but Munster had a score ruled out when Jean Kleyn went over. Rhys Marshall was penalised for blocking by the television match official.

Munster went close on so many occasions it was incredible they didn’t score and on each occasion they either knocked on under pressure from Scarlets tacklers or made individual errors.

Halfpenny was outstanding in defence for the hosts and Uzair Cassiem made 30 tackles.

On Kleyn’s disallowed try, Van Graan added: “It was a difficult call. Unfortunately it went against us and I’m not going to moan about it.

“The officials made a call and I respect that and we’ll move on. We had other opportunities to win the game and it was a really close encounter in terrible conditions.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alex Bywater
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Man United's comeback against Southampton 'like the old days' for Solskjaer
    I always put the club's needs first, says Mourinho on Pogba row and 'problems' at United
    IRELAND
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida
    English frustrated by mid-race collision but qualifies for 800m final in Glasgow
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie