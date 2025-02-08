Irish boxer John Cooney dies after suffering brain injury in Belfast bout

IRISH BOXER JOHN Cooney has died at the age of 28 after suffering a brain injury during a professional bout in Belfast last Saturday.

The Galway man was rushed to hospital following his ninth-round stoppage defeat to Welshman Nathan Howells in their British Boxing Board of Control Celtic super-featherweight title fight at Ulster Hall.

Cooney had won all 10 of his previous professional bouts before he was defeated by Howells. The Clarinbridge man received medical attention from the ringside doctor at Ulster Hall before being stretchered out of the arena and rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Cooney was found to have suffered an intracranial haemorrhage and underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. He spent the past week in intensive care, with his condition understood to be precarious throughout.

Cooney’s manager-promoter, Belfast man Mark Dunlop, confirmed the tragic news this evening that the popular boxer known as ‘The Kid’ had passed away.

“It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away,” Dunlop said on behalf of the Cooney family.

“Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancée Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.

“He was a much-loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was.

“RIP John ‘The Kid’ Cooney.”

Cooney won the Celtic title with a stunning first-round knockout of domestic rival Liam Gaynor on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch victory over Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena, Dublin, in November 2023. Gaynor, incidentally, retired from professional boxing following a brain scan just two weeks ago.

Following his victory over Gaynor, Cooney missed a year with a hand injury before beating Tampela Maharusi of Tanzania in London in October of last year.