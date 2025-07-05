The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Seamus Power three off lead heading for final round of John Deere Classic
SEAMUS POWER SUNK a 25-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole as he goes into the final round of the John Deere Classic just three shots off the lead.
The Waterford native was three-under for the day and one of four players on 12-under overall.
In a congested leaderboard, four players had a share of the lead on 14-under until Davis Thompson also birdied the last to take the outright lead on 15-under par.
American pair Max Homa and David Lipsky are joined by Emiliano Grillo of Argentina in the chasing pack behind Thompson.
For Power, successive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes looked to give him real momentum, only to end up back on even par for his day after bogeys on the par-3 seventh and par-4 ninth.
Birdies on 11, 12 and then that fine finish on 18 means it’s all to play for tomorrow.
Golf John Deere Classic seamus power