Uefa silent on John Delaney's role as he steps aside from the FAI

UEFA HAVE REFUSED to comment on John Delaney’s offer to step aside from his role with the FAI.

When contacted by The42 for a response to yesterday’s revelation that Delaney no longer has a day-to-day role within the FAI pending an independent investigation into matters of concern to the FAI Board, Uefa merely said that “we have no comment to make regarding this topic.”

Delaney was elected to the Uefa Executive Committee in 2017, and to be eligible for re-election in 2021 he needs to hold an active office within the FAI.

Uefa specify the titles for this as either president, vice-president, general secretary or CEO.

The Jonathan Hall review of the FAI’s governance that was commissioned by the FAI in early March recommended Delaney assume a new role as Executive Vice-President so as to be able to retain his role with Uefa.

Delaney’s annual Uefa salary is reportedly €160,000, and an FAI statement issued by the Association on 16 March said he has donated his 2018 salary for the job to the FAI.

Delaney’s future within the FAI has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few days, and the FAI announced yesterday evening that he had offered to step aside from his role pending an independent investigation. The FAI have not said if Delaney is still being paid, who is conducting the investigation, and when it is likely to be completed.

It was also announced that Honorary Secretary Michael Cody and Honorary Treasurer Eddie Murray have resigned from the Board.