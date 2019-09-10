This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Egan to captain Ireland in tonight's Aviva Stadium friendly

Mick McCarthy’s side face Bulgaria and the Sheffield United defender will lead the Boys in Green out.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,558 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4803588
Egan will win his fifth cap tonight.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Egan will win his fifth cap tonight.
Egan will win his fifth cap tonight.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JOHN EGAN WILL captain the Republic of Ireland on the occasion of his fifth international cap in tonight’s friendly against Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium.

The Sheffield United defender will lead the Boys in Green out in Dublin with Mick McCarthy set to name a much-changed side from last week’s Euro 2020 qualifier draw against Switzerland.

With Richard Keogh and Shane Duffy the regular centre-back partnership, 26-year-old Egan has had to be patient but he’ll get his opportunity against Bulgaria this evening, while McCarthy has also confirmed Conor Hourihane will start at left-back.

David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson have already been ruled out of the game through injury, meaning Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan could earn his seventh cap up front, while James Collins is in line for his debut.

The Luton Town striker is unlikely to be the only debutant to play, with four more potentially making their international bow — Jack Byrne, Mark Travers, Kieran O’Hara and Josh Cullen.

McCarthy is due to confirm his starting XI at around 6.30pm. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie