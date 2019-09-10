John Egan to captain Ireland in tonight's Aviva Stadium friendly

JOHN EGAN WILL captain the Republic of Ireland on the occasion of his fifth international cap in tonight’s friendly against Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium.

The Sheffield United defender will lead the Boys in Green out in Dublin with Mick McCarthy set to name a much-changed side from last week’s Euro 2020 qualifier draw against Switzerland.

With Richard Keogh and Shane Duffy the regular centre-back partnership, 26-year-old Egan has had to be patient but he’ll get his opportunity against Bulgaria this evening, while McCarthy has also confirmed Conor Hourihane will start at left-back.

David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson have already been ruled out of the game through injury, meaning Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan could earn his seventh cap up front, while James Collins is in line for his debut.

The Luton Town striker is unlikely to be the only debutant to play, with four more potentially making their international bow — Jack Byrne, Mark Travers, Kieran O’Hara and Josh Cullen.

McCarthy is due to confirm his starting XI at around 6.30pm.

