John Egan hits first Premier League goal with brilliant finish to secure draw for Sheffield United

IRELAND DEFENDER JOHN Egan grabbed his first ever Premier League goal in style today as his brilliant finish rescue a draw for his Sheffield United side in the day’s early Premier League clash.

Egan pounced in the 80th minute to fire home after a flick on by team-mate Billy Sharp as Sheffield United pegged back Burnley at Turf Moor to secure the 1-1 draw.

GOAL FOR SHEFFIELD UNITED ⚔️



John Egan with the equaliser! That's a striker's finish from the Irish centre-back.



📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #BURSHU here: https://t.co/EHDpbHZitT

📲 Download the @SkySports app!

It was only Egan’s second ever goal for the club and first since August 2018 when he previously netted in a tie in the Championship.

And the 27-year-old now has the distinction of having scored in all four of England’s top divisions during his career.

James Tarkowski had put Burnley ahead in the first half when he netted before the break but Egan’s intervention ensured a share of the spoils.

There was plenty Irish interest in the game with Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick both starting alongside Egan in the Sheffield United line-up while Kevin Long started at centre-half for Burnley. Robbie Brady and Jimmy Dunne were both amongst the substitutes in the Burnley ranks.

There was a major blow beforehand for Burnley as Ben Mee’s run of 70 straight Premier League starts was ended by a thigh problem.

And without their captain, Burnley found themselves under the cosh for most of the first half.

There was barely a minute on the clock when David McGoldrick’s neat flick found the run of Oli McBurnie but the Scot’s shot was straight at Nick Pope.

The Blades had the ball in the net moments later but Sander Berge’s shot was disallowed due to a foul throw from Jack Robinson, and it might also have been a foul on Pope as well.

At the other end, a neat move between Erik Pieters and Rodriguez released Matej Vydra, but the Czech forward put his shot the wrong side of the post, and United reasserted their control.



First Premier League Goal. 👏



He would have been proud, Egs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1yu4xevmnv — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 5, 2020

Tarkowski had to block Berge’s powerful shot from McBurnie’s pull-back, and United then wanted a penalty for handball when Pieters got his clearance from a corner all wrong, but it survived a VAR check.

Enda Stevens’ shot was deflected behind for a corner before Berge headed over, with the chances piling up for United.

Burnley in contrast could not get anything going with Dwight McNeil struggling to make an impression from the right wing.

Phil Bardsley’s drive swirled in the wind, batted away by Dean Henderson who was grateful to see the ball evade Rodriguez.

But after all United’s pressure, it was Burnley who took the lead three minutes before the break, with Tarkowski poking home after Rodriguez flicked on McNeil’s free-kick from deep.

Knocked by the goal, United struggled to respond early in the second half.

Chris Wilder’s frustration with Ollie Norwood became apparent before the Burnley-born midfielder was replaced by club captain Billy Sharp 10 minutes after the restart, part of a double change as Jack O’Connell came on for Jack Robinson.

John Egan strikes home for Sheffield United Source: Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Sharp was straight into the fray, and almost met a deflected cross from O’Connell which deceived Pope as it flew dangerously across goal.

Burnley should have added to their lead in the 76th minute when Rodriguez’s powerful strike from distance was only parried by Henderson before McNeil fired wide from the rebound.

And it proved costly as United levelled four minutes later. Sharp was inevitably involved, flicking on Ben Osborn’s pass for Egan to rifle home on the volley at the far post.

- Additional reporting by PA Media

