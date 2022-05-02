Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 2 May 2022
Advertisement

John Hodnett added to Munster’s injury list as Toulouse clash looms

Hodnett joins Andrew Conway, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne, RG Snyman and Tadhg Beirne on the absentee list.

By Garry Doyle Monday 2 May 2022, 7:13 AM
1 hour ago 1,228 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5753203
Hodnett picked up an injury against Ulster.
Hodnett picked up an injury against Ulster.
Hodnett picked up an injury against Ulster.

IT IS JUST as well Munster’s squad depth has grown this season because it is needed now.

Dave Kilcoyne’s season is over; RG Snyman’s barely started before his was also declared finished last October; Gavin Coombes should return before the end of the year but it would be a major shock if he returned this weekend while Andrew Conway and Tadhg Beirne are also big doubts for this weekend’s European quarter-final against Toulouse.

Then there is Simon Zebo. He had an ice pack strapped to his knee following the win over Cardiff on Friday. We won’t know until tomorrow at the earliest what the prognosis is on that situation. Just when the list seemed long enough, another name was added: John Hodnett.

“John Hodnett, we’ve sent him for another opinion,” Johann van Graan said. “We would like to make sure. We’ll report back on that next week once we know from the specialist. In terms of Conway, we’ll just take it week on week.

“Everybody’s pushing, everybody wants to play in these big games and we’ve quite a few of them coming up over the next seven weeks so as soon as we can get guys back in we will do so.

“The challenge is going to become who do we leave out, and that’s a great position to be in.”

It certainly is. There is genuine debate now around Craig Casey and Conor Murray at scrum-half while Mike Haley and Jack O’Donoghue’s noticeable improvement has reduced the concern surrounding Conway and Coombes.

They’ve grown used to life without Snyman and now have Jason Jenkins available as a viable second-row option, with Fineen Wycherley also due back after being rested following an intense period of matches.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The season is so long now that you need a squad. I trust the squad and I trust that what we’ve done through the year, they’re good enough to play.

“That word ‘momentum’ is big in sport and it’s big in rugby. We’ve certainly got momentum on our side in terms of what we’ve done the last few weeks and we’ve kept the emotion down, to take it week by week…so we have to make sure that we keep working hard and focus on our strengths and I thought we did that on Friday night.”

That win over Cardiff guaranteed play-off rugby yet again for Munster in the URC. Still, they’ve work to do to secure home advantage in the quarter-final, and if they were to win that, the semi-final. Their remaining regular-season game is away to Leinster on 21 May.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie