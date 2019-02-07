From GAA roots, Munster's Hodnett keeps the west Cork flag flying

FINEEN WYCHERLEY BLAZED a trail, and now the west Cork production line is in full working order. John Hodnett is the latest talent off the conveyor belt, and joins Fineen’s brother, Josh, in flying the flag in this year’s Ireland U20s squad.

Born and raised in Clonakilty and educated at Mount Saint Michael’s in Rosscarbery, Hodnett — like the Wycherleys — comes from strong GAA roots, but rugby was always the path he wanted to go down.

Hodnett in action against England.

“I didn’t play a whole lot of rugby, probably until I was 16 or 17 when I got picked for the Munster U18 clubs and it kind of took off from there really,” he says.

Hodnett won his first Ireland U20 cap in last week’s stunning victory over England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations, making a big impression at number eight in front of a large crowd at Musgrave Park.

“It was unbelievable,” the 20-year-old smiles. “It was my first cap and down in Cork, the crowd was unbelievable. It was class.

“I have never experienced anything like that before. I am used to playing in front maybe 50 people. There were 4,500 there or whatever. It was unbelievable.”

Now studying in UCC and playing AIL Division 1A rugby for the college, Hodnett featured in the Celtic Cup for Munster A earlier this season, although he suffered an injury setback when sustaining a shoulder problem against Cardiff Blues.

But playing AIL rugby, under the guidance of UCC coach Brian Walsh, has aided Hodnett’s development, and prepared him for the step up in physicality at U20 Six Nations level.

“It really does help me out for these games,” he agrees. “Brian is a great coach and the way we play, I love it. I’m really enjoying my rugby with UCC.”

Ireland number eight Hodnett.

Hodnett, who can also play at openside, starts again at the back of the scrum for Noel McNamara’s side tomorrow night as they continue their championship campaign against Scotland at Netherdale [KO 7.30pm].

“I was happy enough with the way I played [against England], things went my way,” the back row continues. “But at the end of day, it was a huge team performance. Everyone on the team was unbelievable.

“I had a nice few carries but everyone else on the team put me in the position to make those carries.

“There is huge competition for places now. Everyone is out trying to make their mark in every training session to put their hand up for selection.

“You obviously have to come to training to play. Everyone gives it their all. It’s a really good environment to be in.”

