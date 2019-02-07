This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From GAA roots, Munster's Hodnett keeps the west Cork flag flying

The number eight starts for Ireland U20s against Scotland tomorrow night.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 7:45 AM
11 minutes ago 337 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4478969

FINEEN WYCHERLEY BLAZED a trail, and now the west Cork production line is in full working order. John Hodnett is the latest talent off the conveyor belt, and joins Fineen’s brother, Josh, in flying the flag in this year’s Ireland U20s squad.

Born and raised in Clonakilty and educated at Mount Saint Michael’s in Rosscarbery, Hodnett — like the Wycherleys — comes from strong GAA roots, but rugby was always the path he wanted to go down.

John Hodnett Hodnett in action against England. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“I didn’t play a whole lot of rugby, probably until I was 16 or 17 when I got picked for the Munster U18 clubs and it kind of took off from there really,” he says.

Hodnett won his first Ireland U20 cap in last week’s stunning victory over England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations, making a big impression at number eight in front of a large crowd at Musgrave Park.

“It was unbelievable,” the 20-year-old smiles. “It was my first cap and down in Cork, the crowd was unbelievable. It was class.

“I have never experienced anything like that before. I am used to playing in front maybe 50 people. There were 4,500 there or whatever. It was unbelievable.”

Now studying in UCC and playing AIL Division 1A rugby for the college, Hodnett featured in the Celtic Cup for Munster A earlier this season, although he suffered an injury setback when sustaining a shoulder problem against Cardiff Blues.

But playing AIL rugby, under the guidance of UCC coach Brian Walsh, has aided Hodnett’s development, and prepared him for the step up in physicality at U20 Six Nations level.

“It really does help me out for these games,” he agrees. “Brian is a great coach and the way we play, I love it. I’m really enjoying my rugby with UCC.” 

John Hodnett Ireland number eight Hodnett. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Hodnett, who can also play at openside, starts again at the back of the scrum for Noel McNamara’s side tomorrow night as they continue their championship campaign against Scotland at Netherdale [KO 7.30pm].

“I was happy enough with the way I played [against England], things went my way,” the back row continues. “But at the end of day, it was a huge team performance. Everyone on the team was unbelievable.

“I had a nice few carries but everyone else on the team put me in the position to make those carries.

“There is huge competition for places now. Everyone is out trying to make their mark in every training session to put their hand up for selection.

“You obviously have to come to training to play. Everyone gives it their all. It’s a really good environment to be in.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    Injured Neuer remains on sidelines as Liverpool tie looms
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    IRELAND
    Ryan pairs up with Roux as Ireland look for 'variation' around ball-carriers
    Ryan pairs up with Roux as Ireland look for 'variation' around ball-carriers
    Ross: England wanted it more, Ireland caught cold but better now than later
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    SCOTLAND
    Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie