This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98

The Athea native captured the hearts of the nation with his Late Late Show appearance last September.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 7:38 PM
7 minutes ago 346 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4570220
Lifelong Limerick GAA fan John Hunt.
Image: RTE
Lifelong Limerick GAA fan John Hunt.
Lifelong Limerick GAA fan John Hunt.
Image: RTE

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to lifelong Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt, who passed away this weekend in the United States at the age of 98.

Mr Hunt was in attendance at the 1936 All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park, where Limerick beat Kilkenny, and made the 6,000 mile journey last September as the Treaty County defeated Galway.

Last year’s capture of the Liam MacCarthy Cup ended a 45-year wait for the famous trophy to return to Limerick.

The Athea native captured the hearts of the nation, appearing on the Late Late Show where he was given the opportunity to fullfill his lifelong dream of holding Liam MacCarthy aloft.

“If St Peter gets me at the gate, I couldn’t be happier,” he said about watching Limerick ending their 45-year wait for a senior All-Ireland hurling title.

Mr Hunt emigrated to Chicago and called the United States home for more than seven decades, becoming a founding member of of the Limerick Hurling Club in Chicago, where he became its first chairman.

“With deep sadness we regret to inform you of the passing of a true GAA legend, John Hunt,” Chicago GAA club said on Saturday. 

“We extend our sincerest and deepest sympathies to his entire family and friends on their great loss. May he Rest In Peace.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    'I let you down' - Stockdale apologises to Ulster fans for error against Leinster
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'It's the best league in the world but the worst officials. They don't understand what is at stake'
    'It's the best league in the world but the worst officials. They don't understand what is at stake'
    Warnock rages at controversial calls as Loftus-Cheek completes late Chelsea comeback
    Forrest strikes late to snatch Old Firm spoils after Morelos sees red
    LEINSTER
    Leinster will welcome Toulouse to Dublin in the Champions Cup semi-finals
    Leinster will welcome Toulouse to Dublin in the Champions Cup semi-finals
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie