Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to lifelong Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt, who passed away this weekend in the United States at the age of 98.

Mr Hunt was in attendance at the 1936 All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park, where Limerick beat Kilkenny, and made the 6,000 mile journey last September as the Treaty County defeated Galway.

Last year’s capture of the Liam MacCarthy Cup ended a 45-year wait for the famous trophy to return to Limerick.

The Athea native captured the hearts of the nation, appearing on the Late Late Show where he was given the opportunity to fullfill his lifelong dream of holding Liam MacCarthy aloft.

“If St Peter gets me at the gate, I couldn’t be happier,” he said about watching Limerick ending their 45-year wait for a senior All-Ireland hurling title.

This Limerick man, long emigrated to Chicago, is 98 years old. He saw the Treaty win the All-Ireland in 1936. He saw them win it at Croke Park in 2018. He had never held aloft Liam MacCarthy. Until now... #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/WjNb42SPcZ — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 7, 2018

Mr Hunt emigrated to Chicago and called the United States home for more than seven decades, becoming a founding member of of the Limerick Hurling Club in Chicago, where he became its first chairman.

“With deep sadness we regret to inform you of the passing of a true GAA legend, John Hunt,” Chicago GAA club said on Saturday.

“We extend our sincerest and deepest sympathies to his entire family and friends on their great loss. May he Rest In Peace.”

