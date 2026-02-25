FAI insist director of football 'acted in good faith' as Fifa review transfer agreements

THE FAI BOARD and chief executive David Courell have given their full backing to director of football John Martin while Fifa review two agreements dating back to his time as Shamrock Rovers chief executive.

World football’s governing body is currently reviewing the agreements which were self-reported by Rovers in August 2025 with a view to establishing if they are compliant with regulations governing transfers and third-party ownership of players.

The agreements involve teenage striker Michael Noonan and another Rovers player, both of whom are represented by UK agency David Moss Group. Rovers have said that the club “is not the subject of investigation from any of the FA, FAI or FIFA”, while David Moss has said that he has “complied with all legal and regulatory requirements”.

The 42 revealed yesterday that at a meeting of Rovers’ board in February 2025, Martin provided details of a 10% deduction that would be payable to the agent in the event of transfer for Noonan.

While Courell insisted the association are not in discussions with Rovers or Fifa regarding the status or timelines of their due process, he threw his weight behind Martin and hailed his impact since joining in September 2025.

“He has landed unbelievably well,” Courell said. “He demonstrates fantastic leadership skills, his understanding of the landscape, his stakeholder management skills, his vision for the Irish game is really strong.

“And obviously I’ve had conversations with John on this topic. I and the board are understanding and supportive of John’s position that anything he did was in good faith.

“The FAI are satisfied that John operated in good faith and all we can evaluate him on is his time with us as the association. I said he’s been doing fantastic work. As things stand, we’re comfortable with the position and we’re satisfied.

“And we have nothing really further to add other than I hope the matter is resolved as swiftly as possible between the club, the agent and Fifa in terms of the interest of the player and how it moves forward.”

Courell maintained he did not want to be drawn into the specifics of the case.

“That’s for Fifa to establish. And if there transpires to have been an oversight, then that’s something that John will have to address in time.

“Again, we don’t know the outcome of the Fifa review, but all I can say is, as things stand, we’re satisfied.”