Shamrock Rovers board meeting heard details of transfer agreement in February 2025

DETAILS OF A transfer agreement currently under review by Fifa were first relayed to the Shamrock Rovers board at a meeting in February 2025, The 42 has learned.

World football’s governing body is currently reviewing two separate agreements which were self-reported by the League of Ireland champions with a view to establishing if they are fully compliant with regulations governing transfers and third-party ownership of players.

The review centres on agreements involving teenage striker Michael Noonan and another Rovers player, both of whom are represented by UK agency David Moss Group.

Rovers have said that the club “is not the subject of investigation from any of the FA, FAI or FIFA”, while David Moss has said that he has “complied with all legal and regulatory requirements”.

Advertisement

Details of Fifa’s review first emerged in a Sunday Times report that Noonan’s mother, Sandie, made a complaint to the English Football Association “about an alleged agreement between Shamrock and another party”. The FA subsequently informed the FAI, who later confirmed to the Sunday Times that no FAI employee was named in the complaint that they received.

In a statement issued on Monday, Rovers said that “the chair and the board became aware of these agreements in August 2025″ and that “independent legal advice was sought, and Fifa was proactively engaged to discuss”.

However, The 42 has learned that minutes of the club’s board meeting on 26 February 2025 show that John Martin, who was the club’s chief executive at the time, provided details about a potential seven-figure transfer for Noonan that summer, and stated that the only deductions for the club would be a percentage due to the agent as well as the percentage that would be due as part of Fifa solidarity payments to his previous clubs.

Rovers have yet to respond to The 42’s queries seeking a clarification on the timeline of events. Martin, who left Rovers to join the FAI as director of football in September 2025, declined to comment when contacted by The 42.

The 42 understands that the FAI senior leadership team and board have also been aware of the situation of the last few days and have provided their backing to Martin after meeting this afternoon.

The 42 contacted David Moss of the David Moss Group for comment, but he did not respond.

“Confidentiality requirements do not allow me to confirm the existence, let alone comment on the content of any agreements,” Moss told The Sunday Times.

“I complied with all legal and regulatory requirements, as confirmed by independent legal counsel.”

Football player transfers are heavily regulated by Fifa. The 42 contacted Fifa to establish the exact nature of its review, but the association has yet to reply with comment.

Noonan (17) is currently eligible to move to another club within the European Union, but cannot sign for a club in Britain until he turns 18 in July.

As reported by The 42, the Ireland U21 international was the subject of multiple transfer bids from German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in January, but the player and his family ultimately decided against the move.