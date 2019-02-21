This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk recruit midfielder McKee on loan from Falkirk

The 26-year-old will remain in Louth until the summer.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 6:46 PM
18 minutes ago 288 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4506578

DUNDALK HAVE SHORED up their midfield options until the summer with the loan signing of Joe McKee from Falkirk.

The 26-year-old Glasgow native has spells with Burnley and Bolton Wanderers on his CV and comes to the Lilywhites due to injuries to Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney.

The Bairns are mired in a relegation battle in the Scottish second tier, but McKee is hoping his presence can help Dundalk rack up the wins during his stint in Louth. 

It’s all about winning games. I want to help win as many games as we can. I want to try do as well as I can for the team. I want to make an impact.”

“I had to do a bit of research on the club and I only heard about it in the past few days but it’s good and good to get things done,” McKee added, “as soon as I came over for a look I knew I wanted to come here.”

After an opening night draw with Sligo last week, Dundalk travel to take on Finn Harps tomorrow evening.

