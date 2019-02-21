Dundalk recruit midfielder McKee on loan from Falkirk

DUNDALK HAVE SHORED up their midfield options until the summer with the loan signing of Joe McKee from Falkirk.

The 26-year-old Glasgow native has spells with Burnley and Bolton Wanderers on his CV and comes to the Lilywhites due to injuries to Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney.

The Bairns are mired in a relegation battle in the Scottish second tier, but McKee is hoping his presence can help Dundalk rack up the wins during his stint in Louth.

It’s all about winning games. I want to help win as many games as we can. I want to try do as well as I can for the team. I want to make an impact.”

“I had to do a bit of research on the club and I only heard about it in the past few days but it’s good and good to get things done,” McKee added, “as soon as I came over for a look I knew I wanted to come here.”

After an opening night draw with Sligo last week, Dundalk travel to take on Finn Harps tomorrow evening.

