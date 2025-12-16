Sligo's John Murphy becomes third candidate for GAA presidency

SLIGO’S JOHN MURPHY has been nominated to contest the GAA presidency, becoming the third candidate in the race to succeed Jarlath Burns.

Tipperary’s Ger Ryan and Derek Kent of Wexford are already on the ballot.

Advertisement

Murphy was “unanimously backed” at last night’s Sligo GAA convention.

The Tubbercurry clubman has held a number of positions within the county, and at provincial and national level, where he currently is a member of an Coiste Bainistí, the GAA’s management committe. Connacht Council president and Sligo chairperson were among his former roles.

Murphy’s candidacy was confirmed in a Sligo GAA statement last night.

It reads: “At tonight’s Sligo GAA convention, John Murphy was unanimously backed to contest the office of Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael. The Tubbercurry native has held a number of positions in Sligo GAA, Connacht and at national level where he currently is a member of an Coiste Bainisti. Tubbercurry club chairperson Dermot Gannon proposed John to contest the role.”

Kent is the current Leinster chairman, while Ryan held the same position in Munster from 2022 to 2025.

Burns’ term runs until early 2027, with the vote for his successor due to take place next February at GAA Congress.