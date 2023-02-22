John O'Shea joins Stephen Kenny's Ireland as assistant coach

THE FAI HAS announced that John O’Shea will join Stephen Kenny’s management team as an assistant coach.

O’Shea recently completed his Uefa pro licence, and has been working with the Ireland U21s since April 2020.

The former Ireland and Manchester United player will continue in his current role as a first-team coach with Stoke City, linking up with Kenny’s Ireland during international breaks.

Ireland begin their Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with home games against Latvia (22 March) and France (27 March) next month.

O’Shea steps into the vacancy created by John Eustace’s departure to join Birmingham City last summer.

“We’re delighted to welcome John to the senior international coaching team,” said Kenny.

“John had a brilliant career playing for Ireland right through from U15 to earning 118 caps for his country. Following that, he has committed himself to a career in coaching, working with both Reading and Stoke City for almost four years now.

He has also combined that with a full campaign with the Ireland U21s team under Jim Crawford and I have watched his progress closely as he made a positive contribution throughout his time with the team.

“John will now make the transition into the senior coaching team where he knows the team well and we look forward to John joining our staff for the Latvia and France matches in March.”

“I’m delighted to join the Ireland senior international team coaching staff and looking forward to working with Stephen and the rest of the backroom team when the campaign begins in March,” added O’Shea.

“It was always an honour to play for my country and put on the green shirt so to join the coaching staff and work with the current group of players and staff is an amazing opportunity for me.

“I’d like to thank Jim Crawford and the Ireland U21 backroom team who’ve been fantastic to work with over the last few years and wish them every success after such a strong qualification campaign last year.

“We’ve got a really exciting group of players, a good mix of youth and experience, and some fantastic fixtures to look forward to this year so I can’t wait for it to begin and to get to work with the squad and staff.”

