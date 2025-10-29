John Plumtree to step down as Sharks head coach at the end of the season

FORMER IRELAND ASSISTANT coach John Plumtree will step down as head coach of the Sharks at the end of this season, the South African club announced on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old is in his second stint with the Durban outfit, having been in charge for four seasons from 2008. He rejoined the Sharks in 2023 after two years with New Zealand, and previously served as Ireland forwards coach under Joe Schmidt.

Advertisement

“John Plumtree will step down as head coach by mutual agreement at the end of the 2025/26 season,” the Sharks statement said.

“To continue building on the significant contributions he has already made, (John) will move to a mentoring and advisory role.”

No successor as head coach was named.

A Sharks team stacked with Springboks, including captain Siya Kolisi, have disappointed in the United Rugby Championship this season, lying 13th after five rounds with just one win.

“My priority has always been what is best for the Sharks and that remains my focus,” said Plumtree.

– © AFP 2025