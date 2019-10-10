This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
7s Olympian Porch given first start as Connacht travel to take on Dragons

The Australian is included ahead of Stephen Fitzgerald in the only change to the side who beat Benetton last time out.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 12:20 PM
Porch during his debut off the bench at the Sportsground last weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has handed a full debut to Australian Sevens star John Porch in the only change ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Dragons at Rodney Parade (19.35, TG4).

Porch, 25, represented Australia at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and was among Connacht’s new signings for the current season. 

He made his debut for the western province during last weekend’s win over Benetton and gets the nod to start in place of Stephen Fitzgerald in Wales tomorrow.

With Conor Fitzgerald and Caolin Blade continuing as starting half-backs, Kieran Marmion is again among the replacements. Alongside the international scrum-half is former Ireland U20 lock Cillian Gallagher, Ultan Dillane and Tom Farrell.

Captain Jarrad Butler is joined in the back row by Eoghan Masterson and Paul Boyle.

“I was really pleased with the performance last weekend, so with a six-day turnaround we’ve selected much the same squad to keep the momentum going,” said Friend, who will hope to end this three-game block of games with a second win of the season.  

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. John Porch
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Peter Robb
11. Matt Healy
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade

1. Paddy McAllister
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (Capt)
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Denis Buckley
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Cillian Gallagher
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Tom Farrell
23. Stephen Fitzgerald

