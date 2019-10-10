7s Olympian Porch given first start as Connacht travel to take on Dragons

Porch during his debut off the bench at the Sportsground last weekend.

Porch during his debut off the bench at the Sportsground last weekend.

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has handed a full debut to Australian Sevens star John Porch in the only change ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Dragons at Rodney Parade (19.35, TG4).

Porch, 25, represented Australia at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and was among Connacht’s new signings for the current season.

He made his debut for the western province during last weekend’s win over Benetton and gets the nod to start in place of Stephen Fitzgerald in Wales tomorrow.

With Conor Fitzgerald and Caolin Blade continuing as starting half-backs, Kieran Marmion is again among the replacements. Alongside the international scrum-half is former Ireland U20 lock Cillian Gallagher, Ultan Dillane and Tom Farrell.

Captain Jarrad Butler is joined in the back row by Eoghan Masterson and Paul Boyle.

“I was really pleased with the performance last weekend, so with a six-day turnaround we’ve selected much the same squad to keep the momentum going,” said Friend, who will hope to end this three-game block of games with a second win of the season.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Peter Robb

11. Matt Healy

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade

1. Paddy McAllister

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler (Capt)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Denis Buckley

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Cillian Gallagher

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Tom Farrell

23. Stephen Fitzgerald

