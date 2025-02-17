Advertisement
John Porch. James Crombie/INPHO
Connacht grant winger John Porch his wish to join Top 14 club in France

Australian spent six seasons with western province.
3.51pm, 17 Feb 2025
CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE granted John Porch an early release from his contract so that he can join Top 14 club Vannes in France.

The 30-year-old, who can play on the wing or full-back, joins as a medical joker, that is, on a short-term contract as injury cover.

Having joined the western province in Andy Friend’s time as head coach in 2019, the Australian registered 20 tries across 87 appearances in six seasons for Connacht.

