Friend says Porch is international standard - the question now is who will cap him?

Connacht’s Australian winger will be eligible to switch to Ireland in September 2024.

10 minutes ago 332 Views 0 Comments
Porch has impressed for Connacht.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND HAS expressed confidence in his winger John Porch’s ability to step up to international level.

The winger has played Sevens Rugby for Australia and Friend believes he should be promoted to the Wallaby set-up for next month’s European tour. If no call comes from Dave Rennie’s team, Porch will then be eligible to represent Ireland in September 2024.

Porch joined Connacht ahead of the 2019/20 season and is allowed switch allegiance once he is resident in Ireland for five years.  

“How he is not in that Wallabies set-up is amazing to me,” said Friend of Porch’s resilience this season, the winger having played every minute of the season to date.

“He is an incredible talent. We know we can put him at full-back, he can play on the wing, his high ball stuff is excellent and he has really worked on his kicking game. He is elusive with the ball, brave in defence, all things you want from a bloke. He’s delivering that. He’s been outstanding for us.

“I also feel he could (play for Ireland when he comes eligible). 

“He loves it here; you can see that in the way he plays his rugby. He and his wife Ella have settled here now and the way he’s playing his footy, he’s enjoying himself. He’s been brilliant for us.”

Friend also backed Mack Hansen to move his game onto an even higher level in an Irish shirt. The winger scored two tries in Friday’s victory over Scarlets in Galway.  

“He wasn’t happy with his performance out there on Friday. He scores two tries but there was error in the game there tonight which you tend to see.

“When Mack Hansen is decisive, and just trusts his ability and goes flat out, he’s a handful. He was starting to guess himself a touch on Friday. There is more in Mack Hansen, without a doubt, but I know that will be a performance he’ll be frustrated with.”

