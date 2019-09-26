This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: USA's Irish-born flanker Quill cited after World Cup red card

Quill will appear before an independent judicial committee in Tokyo.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 9:03 PM
34 minutes ago 2,336 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4826643
Nic Berry showed Quill a red card in Kobe.
Image: David Davies
Nic Berry showed Quill a red card in Kobe.
Nic Berry showed Quill a red card in Kobe.
Image: David Davies

USA FLANKER JOHN Quill faces an anxious wait ahead of appearing in front of a disciplinary panel after he became the first player to be sent-off in the 2019 Rugby World Cup. 

Quill, who was born in Cork and previously played for Dolphin RFC, has been cited for the act of foul play that earned him a red card during today’s Pool C clash between England and USA in Kobe.

The Youghal native caught England’s Owen Farrell with a shoulder to the jaw and after referee Nic Berry reviewed the incident, the 29-year-old was given his marching orders 10 minutes before the end of USA’s 45-7 defeat. 

Quill will now appear in front of an independent judicial committee in Tokyo and is in danger of being banned for USA’s remaining pool games in Japan. 

“USA flanker John Quill received a red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous high tackle) in USA’s Rugby World Cup 2019 match against England on 26th September 2019,” a World Rugby statement read.

“Quill will attend a hearing before an independent judicial committee comprising Nigel Hampton QC (New Zealand, chair), former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) and former referee Valeriu Toma (Romania). The hearing will take place in Tokyo on a date to be agreed with the player and his representatives.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie