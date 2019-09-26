Watch: USA's Irish-born flanker Quill cited after World Cup red card

USA FLANKER JOHN Quill faces an anxious wait ahead of appearing in front of a disciplinary panel after he became the first player to be sent-off in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Quill, who was born in Cork and previously played for Dolphin RFC, has been cited for the act of foul play that earned him a red card during today’s Pool C clash between England and USA in Kobe.

The Youghal native caught England’s Owen Farrell with a shoulder to the jaw and after referee Nic Berry reviewed the incident, the 29-year-old was given his marching orders 10 minutes before the end of USA’s 45-7 defeat.

Quill will now appear in front of an independent judicial committee in Tokyo and is in danger of being banned for USA’s remaining pool games in Japan.

“USA flanker John Quill received a red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous high tackle) in USA’s Rugby World Cup 2019 match against England on 26th September 2019,” a World Rugby statement read.

“Quill will attend a hearing before an independent judicial committee comprising Nigel Hampton QC (New Zealand, chair), former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) and former referee Valeriu Toma (Romania). The hearing will take place in Tokyo on a date to be agreed with the player and his representatives.”

"Direct shoulder to the head. High danger. No mitigation"



ICYMI: Here's the incident that saw John Quill sent off for a reckless challenge on Owen Farrell earlier today.



Watch the Rugby World Cup LIVE on eir sport. #RWC2019 #ENGvUSA pic.twitter.com/oP7l8qkxPf — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 26, 2019 Source: eir Sport /Twitter

