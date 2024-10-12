Advertisement
John Russell: 'I am determined to bring success to this football club.' Tom Maher/INPHO
'One of the top young managers in the country' - Sligo boss Russell signs contract extension

John Russell has penned new terms.
2.08pm, 12 Oct 2024
SLIGO ROVERS manager John Russell has signed a two-year contract extension.

The Bit O’Red announced the news this afternoon, with the new deal set to keep him at the Showgrounds until the end of the 2026 League of Ireland season.

Russell, who won two FAI Cup titles with the club as a player, took charge in the summer of 2022, having previously served as Liam Buckley’s assistant coach.

“I’m absolutely delighted to extend my contract at the club. We have made really good progress this season,” said Russell.

“I feel myself and the staff have created a really good environment for our players to develop, improve and play with confidence. We want to win, but we want to win by playing an attractive, attacking brand of football, while continuing to promote from within our academy.

“I understand our club model but that does not mean we cannot be competitive. We need to continue to be innovative in how we operate.

“I’m excited for the challenge ahead and I am determined to bring success to this football club.”

“We’re over the moon to have secured terms with someone who knows this club inside out,” Sligo Rovers chairperson Tommy Higgins added on the 39-year-old.

“John has proven himself as one of the top young managers in the country is someone we feel can really take this club forward. He has produced some really striking results on the pitch and has made the squad really competitive in what is the tightest season of League of Ireland football in recent memory.

“We are looking forward to seeing how far John can take us.”

Sligo are currently sixth in the league table, seven points off top spot with four games to go. European qualification remains a possibility. 

Emma Duffy
