Dublin: 14°C Thursday 2 June 2022
John Russell appointed new Sligo Rovers manager

Formerly assistant manager, the Showgrounds favourite takes over from Liam Buckley on a permanent basis.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 2:09 PM
SLIGO ROVERS HAVE appointed John Russell as their new senior men’s manager. 

First team assistant manager, Russell had taken charge of the side on an interim basis, after the departure of Liam Buckley.

The 37-year-old oversaw a victory against Derry City and a draw at UCD.

“I am privileged and honoured to be appointed as first team manager of Sligo Rovers,” Russell, who pens a contract until the end of 2023. 

“Sligo Rovers is the heartbeat of the community and I want all the supporters to know that I am determined to improve this team. I have a clear vision and strategy for the club going forward.

“I know first-hand the quality of players we have in our dressing room. This group has a real willingness to learn and improve. It’s an exciting time to be following Sligo Rovers with the league games resuming, European Football next month, and the FAI Cup around the corner. We are all looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Russell’s first competitive game in charge will see Finn Harps visit The Showgrounds on 18 June.

The Galway native made over 130 appearances for Sligo over three spells.  

The42 Team

