Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 30 November 2021
Coventry FA Cup-winning manager John Sillett dies aged 85

Southampton-born Sillett was a full-back who began his career at Chelsea in 1954.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 900 Views 1 Comment
John Sillett [file photo].
Image: EMPICS Sport
JOHN SILLETT HAS died at the age of 85, his family have announced in a statement.

Sillett managed Coventry between 1986 and 1990 and led the Sky Blues to FA Cup glory in 1987 when Tottenham were beaten 3-2 in a memorable Wembley final.

A statement from the Sillett family read: “Obviously the family are really saddened by Dad’s passing but we are all so proud of him and what he achieved.”

The statement added: “His ability to spot things tactically, change them during a game and enhance the abilities of players was top class, the respect he had from top people in the game and the kind words we have already received already underline the high regard in which he was held by the football world.

“Dad will be remembered for his FA Cup win but he also guided Coventry and Hereford to their highest League positions as well as taking Coventry to a League Cup semi-final. He had the ability to galvanise and gel teams – a skill quite rare.”

Southampton-born Sillett was a full-back who began his career at Chelsea in 1954.

He played over 100 games for Chelsea and won the First Division title at Stamford Bridge in the 1954-55 season.

Sillett later played for Coventry and Plymouth before moving into management at Hereford.

He returned to Hereford for a second spell between 1991 and 1992 after leading Coventry to the only major honour in their 138-year history.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

