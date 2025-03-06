Seven-time All-Ireland winner Small 'unlikely' to be involved with Dublin in 2025

SEVEN-TIME All-Ireland winner John Small is ‘unlikely’ to be involved with the Dublin footballers this year.

Dessie Farrell’s side has already been rocked by major departures recently, including the loss of James McCarthy and Brian Fenton to retirement. Farrell has also revealed that Paul Mannion, Jack McCaffrey and Michael Fitzsimons are also unlikely to feature.

There had been speculation around Small’s availability for 2025, and his Dublin teammate Ciarán Kilkenny has confirmed they are likely to be without the Ballymun Kickhams star.

“It’s unlikely John’s going to be with us this year,” he told the media today.

”He knows he’d be welcome to come if he wanted to but it’s unlikely that he’ll be back this year.”

In addition to winning seven All-Ireland titles with Dublin, Small also won an All-Star as a defender in 2020, 10 Leinster senior titles, four National League medals, and two All-Ireland U21 medals.

His last appearance for Farrell’s team was their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway last summer. The 32-year-old subsequently represented Leinster in the the interpro games in Croke Park in October.

Ciarán Kilkenny was speaking as an ambassador for the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic ambassador between Kansas State University and Iowa State University this August. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ie