Saturday 31 October 2020
Not ruthless enough, not accurate enough, not good enough

Johnny Sexton knows Ireland had opportunities in Paris tonight – but they were not good enough to take them.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 10:23 PM
1 hour ago 8,446 Views 40 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON OUTLINED his frustration after Ireland came up short in Paris.

Speaking to Virgin Media after the game, Sexton made it clear that Ireland only had themselves to blame for the 35-27 defeat.

Sexton said: “I felt they took their opportunities really well, sometimes off our mistakes.

“We were not ruthless enough. We had a few chances to score – a few times when we were five metres out.

“We went for the corner when we had a penalty just before half time – (because) we wanted to go for the try but we were not accurate enough (off the next phase).

“It is going to be tough to look at over the next week or so.”

One plus point was the sight of Cian Healy scoring a try on his 100th cap.

Sexton said: “It is an amazing achievement by Cian, I wish we could have won the game. We knew we could have done it, either by winning by six points or by going for a bonus point.

“We tried to (get there) by going for a mixture; we tried to get some tries because we felt there was space there to be exploited but we were not good enough to go and take it.”

Now is is the Autumn Nations Cup for Ireland. “We are looking forward to the new competition,” said Sexton. “We have some important players coming back.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

