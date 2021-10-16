Cullen optimistic on Sexton injury with Ireland internationals looming

Sexton is to be assessed after picking up a hip injury.

LEO CULLEN IS optimistic on Johnny Sexton’s latest injury scare after the out-half left the action during the second-half of Leinster’s 50-15 win against the Scarlets this evening.

Sexton, making his third appearance of the United Rugby Championship season following an extended summer break, once again looked sharp for the hosts, pulling the strings effectively at 10 by mixing up his approach and also linking nicely with centre Ciarán Frawely.

However Sexton appeared to pull up with an injury early in the second half, leaving a 45th minute conversion to Frawley before being replaced by Ross Byrne following a short discussion with the Leinster medics.

The Ireland captain had also required attention in the first half after shipping a late hit, but the two issues don’t appear to be connected.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be hoping it’s nothing too concerning as he prepares to name his squad for the autumn internationals.

Ireland host Japan in three weeks before welcoming the All Blacks to Lansdowne Road on 13 November.

“Johnny had a hip flexor thing,” Cullen said, speaking shortly after the full-time whistle sounded at the RDS.

“He was happy in the dressing room, he’s hopefully okay. We’ll get him assessed.”

Cullen also saw Ciarán Frawley and James Ryan removed for HIAs, Frawley returning to the action while Ryan sat out the final 10 minutes of the game.

“Ciarán went off for a HIA during the course of the game, he was okay to come back on. James, he’ll go through the return-to-play.

“The rest of the guys are okay, a few bangs and bumps, but overall we’re reasonably okay.”

Another commanding win by Leinster – which included seven tries all scored by the forward pack – saw Leo Cullen’s side continue their unbeaten start to the new season.

Next up for the province is a trip to play Glasgow on Friday, before the league breaks for the international window.

