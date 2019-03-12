This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's been working in training for three years, so it's good it came off'

Johnny Sexton was pleased to steer Ireland around a corner against France after a couple of frustrating weeks.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 4:58 PM
30 minutes ago 1,365 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4537365

IT WAS A strike move Joe Schmidt’s Ireland had kept in cold storage for three years, constantly working on fine-tuning the moving parts on the training paddock, before executing it to perfection against France on Sunday. 

The platform laid by Peter O’Mahony and forwards off a well-controlled lineout maul, Conor Murray identified it was on, firing a pass off his left to Johnny Sexton in between the dummy runs of Bundee Aki and Jacob Stockdale. The out-half was — as he so often is — the fulcrum of the wraparound play.

Jonathan Sexton celebrates scoring their second try with Jordan Larmour and Conor Murray Sexton celebrates his try against France. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Garry Ringrose’s transfer — both in accuracy and timing — was perfect and with Jordan Larmour running an excellent decoy line to attract Yoann Huget, Sexton was able to collect, straighten and dart untouched to the line for just his 10th Ireland try, and first since Canada in the 2015 World Cup. 

It ended a run of 30 Test matches, both for Ireland and the Lions, without a try for the 33-year-old, who clearly enjoyed the moment as he embraced his team-mates under the posts, before converting his own score.

“Yeah, it is a move we’ve had in the bag for ages,” he says. “Against Italy, we should have played it but we took the wrong option.

“We’ve had it for a while and it’s the first time it’s come out; it’s been working in training for three years, so it’s good that those come off.

“It’s something we always have, these good moves, I don’t think Wales are going to give us too many opportunities with lineouts this weekend and they’ll probably kick long and chase hard. Hopefully, we’ll have a plan for that as well.”

Getting his name on the score-sheet was an added bonus for the World Player of the Year after a barren run. 

“It’s not something I’ve thought about really, my brother texted me afterwards and told me that,” he laughed.

“Honestly, it didn’t come into my mind. It’s not like I’m a winger… I’m not too obsessed with scoring tries, my job is to try and make the team score tries.

It’s always nice to score, it’s good that it was an important score and a good team try as well.

Decisive, influential and pulling the strings, Sexton was back to something near his best against Les Bleus in round four after so much had been made of his performances, and body language, during a frustrating start to the championship for Schmidt’s side.

It was no coincidence that Ireland conjured a much-improved showing at the Aviva Stadium when Sexton, and indeed Conor Murray, returned to match-shaping form in the pivot, even if he was pulled ashore for the final 20 minutes to give Connacht’s Jack Carty some valuable game-time in green. 

Johnny Sexton Sexton was in good form speaking to the media today. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ireland’s off-colour performances against England, Scotland and Italy will have frustrated nobody more than Sexton, his competitive personality and unflinching desire for betterment and success no doubt leading to a great deal of annoyance.

But, even then, the Leinster captain always maintained that Ireland were not far off clicking and on the back of Sunday’s bonus-point victory, was clearly pleased the team were able to ‘turn a corner performance-wise’.

“Honestly, there was nothing majorly broken in the first few games,” he said. 

“There was just some uncharacteristic errors from some individuals and some break downs in just a couple of things. That just adds up and if everyone makes a couple of mistakes then suddenly you have 30 errors and you are in a bit of trouble.

“We speak about the margins. Take me for example, you want to kick it 10 metres from the restart and if you kick it nine-and-a-half there is an error but are not too far off kicking a good one.

“Kick it out on the full by half-a-yard and you’re only half-a-yard from getting it right and you’re not too far away from getting it right and that proved to be the case.”

The out-half continued: “The first 40 [against France] was excellent, we did everything that we wanted to do. We had great intent despite the greasy ball early in the game. Very pleasing and it was good to sort of turn the corner, performance-wise.

There are still parts of the game that we want to improve on, and that we will need to improve on, this weekend for what will be our biggest challenge to date and it’s one we are looking forward to.

After a recovery day on Monday, Ireland’s preparations for Cardiff moved up a gear today but the six-day turnaround from France means Tuesday’s schedule — normally the first proper hit-out of the week — included a gym and pool session before a light run-out on the training pitch. 

Jonathan Sexton The out-half pictured at Carton House. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

There was a palpable change in atmosphere around Carton House earlier as Ireland, having put to bed the negative vibes of the first three weekends, head into the final round of championship action with renewed confidence and belief.

Sexton, laid back and relaxed, says they are motivated to end Wales’ 13-game unbeaten run as Warren Gatland’s side bid for Grand Slam glory, having previously brought England and New Zealand crashing back down to earth after long winning streaks.

“I know from talking to some of the Welsh lads from previous tours that the expectation in Wales is huge all the time and it will be at its highest this week to get a Grand Slam. They don’t come around too often,” he said.

“I don’t know if Wales feel like they’re invincible, they’re saying that they’ve forgotten how to lose and all of that. They’ve eked out some results, we’ve played well against teams that have gone on runs before — New Zealand, England, stopping their runs.

“Again, we’ll give them the respect that they absolutely deserve. We’ll analyse them, we’ll talk about where we can get at them, where we think they are very strong and we’ll come up with a plan.

“I don’t think we’ll talk too much about the psychology of them. They’ll be under pressure but so will we. We want to finish on a high and win a championship. We still have a shout and we know that if we get a performance then the pressure is on England and then you never know what might happen.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'It's been working in training for three years, so it's good it came off'
    'It's been working in training for three years, so it's good it came off'
    Wales retain hope of having Liam Williams at fullback for clash with Ireland
    O'Brien and Beirne training hard to give Schmidt headaches for Cardiff
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    FOOTBALL
    Falcao declares ambition to emulate Jordan with career in pro baseball
    Falcao declares ambition to emulate Jordan with career in pro baseball
    FA investigating allegations of racism and bullying against former Newcastle coach Beardsley
    'We have a problem' - Liverpool loanee Karius criticised by his Besiktas manager
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie