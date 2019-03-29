This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'

Sexton has not played for the province since December and has been ruled out of tomorrow’s European quarter-final.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 29 Mar 2019, 2:27 PM
19 minutes ago 576 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4567009

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen was not prepared to risk Johnny Sexton’s fitness by selecting the out-half for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster after he pulled up with a ‘leg niggle’ during the week.

Ross Byrne will instead start for the defending European champions in Saturday’s inter-pro at the Aviva Stadium [KO 5.45pm, BT Sport], as Sexton’s injury frustrations continue.

Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne Sexton drops out and is replaced by Byrne. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Leinster captain has not played for the province since December’s Pro14 defeat to Munster at Thomond Park, with Cullen this afternoon admitting it was the ‘prudent’ decision not to play Sexton against Dan McFarland’s side.  

“Johnny just had a bit of tightness this week,” Cullen explained. “He played a lot of games in the Six Nations. He’s okay. Ross has gone well in some of the games he has played this year as well. We didn’t take any chances there but he should be okay soon.

Asked to elaborate on Sexton’s injury, the head coach added: “It’s a little niggle. It’s a muscle on his leg, I’m not quite sure what it’s called. It’s prudent to rest him because we hopefully have some big games to come as well. So he’s okay now.”

Sexton has played just eight games for Leinster this term but Cullen has faith in Byrne’s ability to deputise in the 10 jersey, who himself pulled out of last week’s Pro14 game against Edinburgh after feeling tightness in his foot. 

The other main talking point from Cullen’s team selection is the inclusion of Jordan Larmour at fullback ahead of Rob Kearney, while Jack McGrath is again completely omitted from the 23, with Ed Byrne preferred as the reserve loosehead.

With Scott Fardy required in the second row in Devin Toner’s absence, and Jamison Gibson-Park named on the bench behind Luke McGrath, there is again no place for James Lowe.

The Kiwi winger was the unfortunate victim of the ‘non-overseas player’ ruling last season and again he is the one to miss out, although Lowe had been struggling with a shoulder injury in recent times.

Lowe has played just twice since his red card at Thomond Park. 

“James is okay,” Cullen said. “I had a good chat with James earlier on today. He trained this morning. Again that was just the dilemma we had and he had been carrying a niggle, which is probably the best way to describe it.

Leo Cullen Cullen speaking at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“He could probably play but we’ve obviously gone with the selection we have. There are a couple of other bits in the dilemma. He’s good, he’s just dying to play at this stage so hopefully, he’ll play in the next couple of weeks.”

In Sexton’s absence, Rhys Ruddock again captains the side in a back row unit alongside Sean O’Brien — who didn’t take part in the captain’s run today but is fully fit and ready to go — and Jack Conan. 

“We always have that added edge, getting to play Ulster here in the Aviva Stadium is, like Leo said, it’s a pretty special opportunity, a formidable challenge,” Ruddock added.

“We’re just really looking forward to the atmosphere we’re going to get, both sets of fans, the challenge that Ulster will bring both physically in terms of their game plan, they will try and physically impose themselves on us.

“We’re really excited about the challenge and looking forward to tomorrow.”

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'
