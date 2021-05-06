Jenkins admits Lions coaches had concerns over Sexton's 'durability'

LIONS KICKING COACH Neil Jenkins admits concerns surrounding Johnny Sexton’s durability played a part in the decision to leave him out of the 37-man squad named by Warren Gatland earlier today.

Sexton was one of the headline omissions from Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad, with the Lions coaches instead placing their faith in Wales’ Dan Biggar, Scotland out-half Finn Russell and England captain Owen Farrell.

And Jenkins, who worked with Sexton on the 2013 and 2017 Lions tours, said the coaching team held doubts about the Ireland captain’s ability to withstand the physical demands of a tour against the world champion Springboks.

Sexton is currently stood down from playing action having suffered three head injuries this year. His most recent appearance saw him withdrawn in the first half of Leinster’s Champions Cup win over Exeter Chiefs on 10 April.

“Obviously there is a little bit of concern about the concussions and stuff like that, there is no doubting that,” Jenkins said.

“But that’s obviously for the medical staff and the medical side of things. There’s a little bit of durability (to consider), but look, he’s a fantastic player. We’re not questioning that whatsoever.

“It’s just very difficult where we are going, the physicality, the presence they are going to bring, and the other boys are very, very good themselves.

“So it’s very difficult on whoever is going to miss out. Someone is going to be extremely disappointed, and rightly so.

“Sadly at this point in time it’s Johnny. He’s a fantastic player, he’s been exceptional on the last two Lions tours that I have been on, and been very good with myself.”

Jenkins has worked with Sexton on two Lions tours. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Jenkins added that he had actually been particularly impressed with Sexton’s form this year, before injuries disrupted his season.

“His goal-kicking in the Six Nations was very, very good. The best I’ve seen him kick, to be honest with you, off the floor especially. I know he is very good anyway, but he has been exceptional in terms of this Six Nations.

“It’s very, very tough. You’ve got Dan Biggar from Wales who excelled, Finn Russell, Owen Farrell and obviously Johnny, so someone was going to miss out. Finn missed out four years ago, and this time sadly it’s Johnny.

“I don’t think there’s an easy way to go about it really. He’s a fantastic player, but it’s very, very difficult to pick between all four of them and sadly at this moment in time, Johnny has just missed out.”

Jenkins is preparing to embark on his fourth tour as a Lions coach.

“I just see a lot of my time as a facilitator for these boys. They are so good, they go about their business day in, day out and they are the best of the best when they turn up. We try and keep them doing the same stuff that they do whether it be with Ireland, England, Scotland or Wales.

“He’s (Sexton) had a good Six Nations, but look, the other guys have as well. I know Owen is a fantastic player, he’s been there and done it himself. So it’s not an easy decision by any stretch of the imagination.

“It’s very, very tough, and whoever it was going to be, I know is going to be hugely disappointed and the other three will obviously be extremely pleased.”

