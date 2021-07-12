Membership : Access or Sign Up
Andy Farrell: 'I don't know what more Johnny Sexton could have done'

Ireland coach was left shocked when the Lions called up international rookie Marcus Smith ahead of Sexton over the weekend.

By Garry Doyle Monday 12 Jul 2021, 6:37 AM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL, THE Ireland coach, said he was perplexed by Johnny Sexton’s continued omission from the Lions tour, after Warren Gatland called up Marcus Smith to join the squad in South Africa.

An Achilles injury looks set to end Russell’s chances of playing in the Test series and while he remains in the camp for now, Smith’s arrival has seen the Harlequins youngster shoot up the pecking order. Sexton, meanwhile, looks set to watch the series from home.

“Johnny is fighting fit,” Farrell said after Ireland’s win over the USA. “He’s been in our camp, is taking good care of himself and Warren knows that. I heard the comments; I think he made the comments that it was a like-for-like (replacement) in terms of Finn Russell and Marcus Smith.

“I mean, I don’t know what to make of it, to be honest. Again, I can only go back to what we all know, who was the best outhalf in the Six Nations? I don’t know what more Johnny could do really.”

Right now a number of Irish players are being advised to do nothing except keep in trim, in case further injuries result in them getting a call from Gatland to fly south.

“The lads that have had a (Lions) letter and who are in the group of 50, I’m sure they’d be the next cabs off the rank,” Farrell said.

“If I was the likes of Josh van der Flier and even Caelan Doris, I’d certainly be looking after myself. It’s been a hell of a year and all credit to them for how they finished the season off. They warrant a good break now.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

