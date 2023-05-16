ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC interim boss Jon Daly admitted his future was uncertain after last night’s dramatic 3-2 loss to Shamrock Rovers.

Following Tim Clancy’s departure after a third defeat on the bounce at home to Sligo, Daly oversaw wins against Cork City and Drogheda before last night’s setback.

The former Ireland U21 international has previous experience working at Scottish club Hearts (where his roles included interim manager) and Finnish outfit TPS Turku, but the 40-year-old is keen for some clarity with regard to his current status.

Daly told reporters there had been no more communication in recent days on where he stood at the club long-term and added: “I’ll prepare for Friday. Obviously, I would like to know either way what’s happening to be honest with you.

“It’s one of those where I’m sure there are loads of people who have put their hands up for the job as well who are probably in a similar situation and wondering what’s happening.

“As I said to the chairman, I’ll obviously do it for as long as I’m needed but I can’t just keep going on an interim basis. You need to know what’s happening. And I think the conversations will be probably had sooner rather than later.”

Daly indicated too that the degree of uncertainty surrounding the club was negatively impacting the players.

“I don’t think it helps. I seem to be on a daily basis saying to them: ‘I don’t know what’s happening’ and obviously keep working away.

“I think from a player’s point of view, having been in a similar situation as a player, it is important that there’s clarity, but at the same time it’s important the club do their due diligence on who they need to do it on and they feel like they get the right person in the hot seat.

“As I said, I’m an employee of the club and will do it for as long as needed but it would be nice to know sooner rather than later.”

And has Daly himself been interviewed about potentially taking over on a permanent basis?

“No. I’ve just spoken to the chairman when Tim left and just very much asked where I was at and if I would step in, and I said I would. That’s the most formal chat I’ve had about it.”

On whether the role was being advertised, he said: “No, I’ve not heard anything like that or seen anything go out. I would imagine like most changes of managers, CVs were probably put in two minutes after the announcement went out. I’d imagine his inbox went through the roof, text messages and all sorts.

“I’d imagine it was happening before the announcement was made being honest, but that’s football, that’s the way it works and as I said I’m just in that situation where I need to see what’s happening myself.”

As for the game itself, Daly praised his side’s performance for long spells but felt defensive errors had let them down at crucial moments.

“I think Sam [Curtis] has to get in quicker [for the second Rovers goal], he’s actually ahead of Richie Towell when the ball goes wide to [Ronan] Finn. He’s worried about the player behind him instead of worrying about the inside.

“The third goal was the most disappointing one with Jay McGrath trying to win the ball, he has a terrible habit of trying to win everything when we can’t, we’ve spoken numerous times before the game and in other games about how the striker getting hold of the ball and laying it off means he’s done his job but he tries to win everything and I think Johnny Kenny is a good striker, if you try to win something that you can’t then he’s just going to roll you, which he’s done.

“And then they hit the target from the shot Dean [Lyness] spills, and Tom [Grivosti] can’t get in to get the ball and takes the player down. It all stems from Jay not doing his job properly.

“It’s one lapse but it seems to be the same lapse every game. Every game we are seeing the same mistake and when you come to places like this you get punished for that mistake, maybe in other games you get away with it.

“But as I said in there, they need to learn from it and quickly because the games come thick and fast. Shelbourne will be looking at that and thinking if we can get into situations like that, we can punish them so it’s important in the moments… They have good players up front [and it's important] that we don’t try and win balls we can’t win because the same situation will happen.”