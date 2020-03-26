UFC light heavyweight champion Jones arrested for drink driving and firearm charge

UFC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT champion Jon Jones has been arrested in New Mexico, according to a representative from the Albuquerque Police Department.

ESPN is one of many outlets reporting that Jones was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and negligent use of a firearm early on Thursday morning.

He was also charged with possession of an open container and no proof of insurance, and was released from custody later Thursday morning.

Jones tested “at or above twice the legal limit” when breathalised.

It’s understood that Albuquerque police officers responded to the sound of a single gunshot at around 12.58am on Thursday, and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor.

Jones has been told to appear in court on 9 April, it’s believed.

UFC issued a statement on Jon Jones' arrest (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/WO2eIGUOHv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 26, 2020

“UFC is aware of the situation involving Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning,” a statement reads. “The organisation has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.”

Jones, 32, has had his fair share of trouble outside the cage, though he is the UFC’s long-time light heavyweight champion, having first won the title in 2011.

