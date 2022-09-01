Down and Dublin golfers make bright starts in Denmark on DP World Tour

JONATHAN CALDWELL AND Paul Dunne have both made bright starts at the first round in Denmark on the DP World Tour.

Down native Caldwell is six-under after his 65 today, two shots off the lead, and Dubliner Dunne is four-under after his 67 as The Made in Himmerland event has commenced in Farso, Denmark.

The lead is shared on eight-under by Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson, England’s Matthew Southgate and South Africa’s Justin Walters, all have completed their first round.

Caldwell is in a tie for seventh after his impressive start, a card that featured six birdies and no bogeys. Four shots were picked up by Caldwell in six holes between the 3rd and 8th, before further birdies were added on the 13th and the 17th.

Dunne is in a tie for 26th but is only four shots off the top after his 67. He had eight birdies and four bogeys in his round.

Northern Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin is level-par and Dublin’s Gavin Moynihan is two-over after nine, both after nine holes.

