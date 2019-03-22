This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's been epic': Ireland striker Jonathan Walters announces retirement from football aged 35

The forward scored 14 goals in 54 international appearances for Ireland.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 22 Mar 2019, 4:10 PM
1 hour ago 4,015 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4556256
Walters scored a crucial double against Bosnia during a Euro 2016 play-off.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Walters scored a crucial double against Bosnia during a Euro 2016 play-off.
Walters scored a crucial double against Bosnia during a Euro 2016 play-off.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JONATHAN Walters has announced his retirement from club and international football at the age of 35.

The forward has been ruled out injured since suffering an Achilles setback in September after joining Ipswich Town on loan from Burnley.

Walters was limited to just three appearances for the Tractor Boys and has not played for the Republic of Ireland since September.

He would score 14 goals in 54 international games, last lining out for the Boys in Green away to Wales during a 4-1 Uefa Nations League defeat in Cardiff.

Walters tweeted on Friday afternoon: “Isn’t it ironic…my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off! I am now retired from playing football It’s been epic. Veni vidi vici.”

The striker was instrumental as Ireland qualified for Euro 2016, scoring twice in a play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in November 2015 at the Aviva Stadium.

Current Ireland boss Mick McCarthy paid tribute to Walters’ contribution to the national team on Friday, explaining that the pair had spoken one-to-one about his decision to retire.

“He was really effective. I think he was well liked and well respected, he was much appreciated by everybody and I’m kind of sad that I’m not going to be able to work with him,” said McCarthy.

“I wish him well with whatever he goes on to do. I don’t know if he’ll go into coaching or management. I think he’ll have plenty of time to think about that, but I certainly wish him well whatever he does.

“He is a good guy and we need those in camp, in the squad and in football. He will be missed. Every club that he’s played for will appreciate what he has done for them.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Letter from Gibraltar: Brexit, Backstops, Declan Rice and Barton Fink
    Letter from Gibraltar: Brexit, Backstops, Declan Rice and Barton Fink
    'It's not a leveller in any way' - Gibraltar boss dismisses Irish concerns over artificial pitch
    'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    FAI
    'The FAI have to open their books in a detailed and transparent way to those who are dependent upon them'
    'The FAI have to open their books in a detailed and transparent way to those who are dependent upon them'
    FAI offers to bring forward John Delaney's Oireachtas hearing
    Taoiseach describes John Delaney's €100k bridging loan to FAI as 'a bit unusual'
    IRELAND
    'It's been epic': Ireland striker Jonathan Walters announces retirement from football aged 35
    'It's been epic': Ireland striker Jonathan Walters announces retirement from football aged 35
    'He told me that I was Ireland captain and then the Debs went out the window!'
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie