'It's been epic': Ireland striker Jonathan Walters announces retirement from football aged 35

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JONATHAN Walters has announced his retirement from club and international football at the age of 35.

The forward has been ruled out injured since suffering an Achilles setback in September after joining Ipswich Town on loan from Burnley.

Walters was limited to just three appearances for the Tractor Boys and has not played for the Republic of Ireland since September.

He would score 14 goals in 54 international games, last lining out for the Boys in Green away to Wales during a 4-1 Uefa Nations League defeat in Cardiff.

Walters tweeted on Friday afternoon: “Isn’t it ironic…my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off! I am now retired from playing football It’s been epic. Veni vidi vici.”

The striker was instrumental as Ireland qualified for Euro 2016, scoring twice in a play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in November 2015 at the Aviva Stadium.

Current Ireland boss Mick McCarthy paid tribute to Walters’ contribution to the national team on Friday, explaining that the pair had spoken one-to-one about his decision to retire.

“He was really effective. I think he was well liked and well respected, he was much appreciated by everybody and I’m kind of sad that I’m not going to be able to work with him,” said McCarthy.

“I wish him well with whatever he goes on to do. I don’t know if he’ll go into coaching or management. I think he’ll have plenty of time to think about that, but I certainly wish him well whatever he does.

“He is a good guy and we need those in camp, in the squad and in football. He will be missed. Every club that he’s played for will appreciate what he has done for them.”

